5 Superstars who should win the Intercontinental Championship

The prestigious Intercontinental Championship had had a storied history

The Intercontinental Championship has a storied history dating back to 1979 when inaugural champion Pat Patterson defeated "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase for the WWF NA Heavyweight Championship.

He then defeated Johnny Rodz in a fictional tournament for the fictional WWF South American Championship, thereby unifying the titles to make the Intercontinental Championship.

Since that moment, the Intercontinental Championship has had many Superstars hold the title: Mr. Perfect, Shawn Michaels, Owen Hart, Chris Jericho, Edge, and none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin himself.

Following the 2016 brand split, the IC Championship has been given a higher level of importance resulting in good matches and memorable feuds. Our current IC Champion is Shinsuke Nakamura and today we will be looking at five Superstars who should be considered to win the championship from The Artist.

#1 Aleister Black

The ultimate Anti-Hero Aleister Black

Out of all the Superstars on this list, The Dutch Destroyer seems to be the most likely choice.

Aleister Black was successful in NXT, managing to win the NXT Championship and being inserted into the memorable Gargano-Ciampa feud which should have made him a future main event talent on either RAW or SmackDown Live.

Unfortunately, similar to most Superstars who moved to Smackdown during the Superstar Shakeup, he was lost in the shuffle. Though his promos were interesting and somewhat helped to explore his character, fans had to wait three months to see Aleister Black in action.

However, Black has since been involved in decent short-lived feuds against Sami Zayn and Cesaro. A great way to slowly move Aleister Black into the main event title picture would be to have him win the Intercontinental Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura in what should be an amazing "striker vs striker" match.

