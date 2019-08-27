5 Superstars who currently have a lot of momentum behind them

The Fiend

Over the last couple of weeks, WWE has managed to entertain us with some great action.

SummerSlam was one of the best pay-per-views in 2019 and since Paul Heyman took over the creative mantle on Raw, the Red Brand has improved its product considerably.

While SmackDown Live still has a lot to improve, it cannot be compared to the Red Brand as the latter has a lot more firepower in their roster.

The Wildcard Rule downplays the brand split a bit but the use of it has been slowing down over the past few weeks.

On Raw, Monday Night Rollins is still running hot with the WWE Universe as the Architect recently became a dual champion. The other main attention on the show has been the return of Sasha Banks and the rise of The Fiend.

On SmackDown, the storyline involving Roman Reigns and his mystery attacker has been the most intriguing, while the occasional episodes of the Firefly Fun House have kept the fans entertained.

In this piece, we are going to take a look at the five Superstars who are currently riding high on momentum:

#5 Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens

Ever since Kevin Owens turned face and started cutting shot-like promos against Shane McMahon, the WWE Universe can't seem to get enough of the Prizefighter.

It seems like the WWE and Vince McMahon are trying really hard to make an Owens' character similar to that of Stone Cold Steve Austin. While one can say Kevin has all the attributes to be a top babyface, it is his booking that will have the final say.

Owens has seamlessly acquired the Stone Cold Stunner as his finisher and he is presently in a feud with an authority figure, Shane McMahon.

WWE seems determined to make Owens a top babyface and now that the Prizefighter is out of the King of the Ring tournament, Vince McMahon has to make sure that Kevin doesn't suffer in his feud against Shane.

