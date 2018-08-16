Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 superstars who deserve the Universal Championship more than Roman Reigns

Naveen K
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.80K   //    16 Aug 2018, 20:04 IST

Image result for roman reigns brock lesnar sportskeeda
The Beast Incarnate vs The Big Dog

The 2018 SummerSlam is less than a week away and the match card for the PPV has been set. There are a lot of good matches at stake as every single championship will be defended at the PPV which is scheduled to take place at the Barclays centre in Brooklyn, New York.

In all likelihood, the WWE Universal championship match between the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar and the Big Dog Roman Reigns will main event and close the show. This is one of the most anticipated matches as the WWE Universe, in spite of all the hate on Roman, want him to take the belt of Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar and Reigns have already faced each other on four occasions and the former has come out victorious on two occasions (WrestleMania 34 and Greatest Royal Rumble 2018) while Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In The Bank contract at WrestleMania 31 and went away with the WWE championship the other instance.

Roman is likely to win the match and become the new Universal champion. But, there are a lot of other superstars on the roster who deserve the title more than him. Let us take a look at five superstars who deserve the WWE Universal championship more than Roman Reigns.

#5 Drew McIntyre

Image result for drew mcintyre sportskeeda
Drew McIntyre

Ever since he was released from WWE in 2014, Drew McIntyre proved himself in the Independent circuit where he became a matured wrestler as he improved both his in-ring and mic skills. He earned a recall from WWE and was re-signed by the promotion's developmental territory NXT.

In NXT, McIntyre impressed everyone before winning the NXT championship by beating Bobby Roode. Unfortunately, he injured his biceps and had to drop the title to Andrade Cien Almas. McIntyre recovered and made his return to the main roster where he is on Monday Night Raw along with Dolph Ziggler.

The ongoing feud between Dolph Ziggler/Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins is a proof that Drew has well and truly arrived at the big stage and it is just a matter of time before he wins the World Championship. 

Naveen K
ANALYST
An engineering student from Trichy who breathes sports. Big fan of MS Dhoni, CSK, India, Novak Djokovic and Manchester United.
Contact Us Advertise with Us