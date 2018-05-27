5 Superstars who had a better career in TNA/Impact than the WWE

Should these Superstars have stayed IN TNA/Impact?

The Hardy Brothers

Impact Wrestling was written off by most fans and critiques during 2011 after Hulk Hogan and Eric Bishoff ran the company into the ground by making poor booking decisions one after the other. However, under the leadership of Scott D'amore and Don Callis, Impact is seeing a resurgence as of late.

To say that Impact has helped a lot of careers would be an understatement, as some current and former WWE Superstars have proved that it was TNA where they shined the most and not WWE:

#5 Austin Aries

"The greatest man to ever live" made his debut for WWE in March 2016 for NXT. Due to suffering a large orbital socket injury during a live event at Fresno, California, in a match against Shinsuke Nakamura he was put in a commentary role for 205 live action.

Aries made his main roster in-ring debut in March 2017 as part of the cruiserweight division. Double A remained part of the division up until he was released in July.

Aries returned to Impact Wrestling in early 2018 and almost immediately won the Impact World Championship by defeating Eli Drake in his first match back.

Much like his first run with TNA, Aries has been a pivotal character in the current Impact Wrestling product unlike the WWE, where he was cast aside and couldn't even get the spotlight in the 205 live division.