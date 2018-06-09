5 superstars who have the longest current WWE runs

Who are the true WWE veterans?

Many WWE superstars past and present have had a long and enjoyable run with the company, and others have had short and sweet tenures. Whatever the case may be, it's not uncommon to see the aforementioned stars leave WWE and then come back at a later date - but sometimes, you get guys who are able to stand the test of time.

We're here to appreciate those gentlemen for everything that they've been able to do over the course of their careers in the big time, all of which have lasted more than a decade and a half. Remember, guys like Big Show and Chris Jericho who left and then returned don't count, with The Miz and Dolph Ziggler both just missing out on the top five with impressive 14-year totals having debuted back in 2004.

With that being said, here are five superstars who have the longest current WWE runs.

#5 Randy Orton - 17 years

The Viper

While you may not like him, Randy Orton has been able to outlast several high profile WWE superstars over the years. His longevity is something to be admired and while he may not have always been in the good books with the WWE Universe, there's no denying that without him, the company would've been a very, very different place over the last 17 years.

The Viper, formerly known as The Legend Killer, first came through the door back in 2001 when he was sent to OVW. There, he joined a class of superstars that went on to become some of the biggest household names in the business - including the likes of Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin.

We all have become so used to commentators blurting out "Randy Orton with an RKO outta nowhere!" over all these years, haven't we? Oh, and he also came in around a year after the next man on this list.