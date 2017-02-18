5 Superstars who helped pave the way for today's WWE women's division

Today's women's division is helping change the face of the business, but the trailblazers who came before them have to be acknowledged.

@BR_Doctor by Chris Mueller Top 5 / Top 10 18 Feb 2017, 12:44 IST

Mickie James returned to WWE at NXT TakeOver: Toronto to a huge ovation

Mickie James recently returned to WWE to battle Asuka for the NXT Women's Championship at TakeOver: Toronto as a babyface, but she ended up making her way to SmackDown and siding with Alexa Bliss as a heel.

Her main gripe with the new generation of women in WWE is how they are acting like they have changed the face of women's wrestling when there were trailblazers who paved the way for them from the past generations.

Despite being the villain, James actually has a good point. Many women have come through WWE who were able to put on matches that were not only as good as the men's but were often times better. And It doesn't just go back to the Attitude Era.

Women have been fighting inside the ring for decades, but some stand out from the crowd for their level of skill and willingness to put their bodies through hell for the sake of entertaining the fans. This slideshow will look at five women who made it possible for today's generation of female wrestlers to succeed.

#5 Molly Holly

Before Bayley was running around hugging everyone, Molly Holly was the underdog everyone loved to cheer for. Whether she was in a storyline with Bob and Crash Holly or she was wearing a cape and having fun with The Hurricane, Molly was a true professional.

Her dedication was so high that she even shaved her head just for the sake of a storyline. A guy can get away with shaving his head because baldness is more common among men, but a woman with no hair will draw stares. She was willing to put up with this because it helped the company.

With WWE beginning to induct women from her era into the Hall of Fame, it would be a crime if Holly wasn't given the nod in the near future. She is often overlooked because of Lita and Trish Stratus dominating the scene for so long, but every wrestling fan should take the time to watch some of her work on the WWE Network.