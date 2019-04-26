5 Superstars who need to become WWE Champion or Universal Champion very soon

Many fans have hoped for World Title pushes for both Sheamus and Cesaro.

In WWE, there are no prizes richer than being WWE or Universal Champion.

The top titles on their respective brands, both titles have been held by some of wrestling's biggest stars, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Though everyone on both brands hopes to one day hold either the WWE or Universal title, only a select few will do so.

That doesn't mean that there aren't plenty of Superstars who fans have campaigned for to become a World Champion, but these cries seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

For some Superstars, it is clear that if they don't win either title soon, then they never will.

Here are five WWE Superstars who need to become WWE or Universal Champion, before their window closes.

#5 Rusev

The Bulgarian Brute has never held the WWE or Universal title, despite many fans hoping for a World championship push for Rusev.

Debuting on the main roster the night after WrestleMania 30, Rusev's WWE career started strong, having an undefeated streak and United States title reign, both of which were broken by John Cena at WrestleMania 31.

Since then though, the Super Athlete has received stop-start pushes, and though his Rusev Day chant was massively over with the crowd for a year, the Bulgarian Brute never won a World title during this time.

Look at his most recent United States title reign as evidence of his pushes being stopped just as quickly as they begin, capturing the star-spangled strap in December last year, only to lose it the next month to former champ Shinsuke Nakamura.

Teasing leaving the company for a while now, it seems 2019 is now or never for the Bulgarian Brute's WWE Championship reign.

