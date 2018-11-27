5 Superstars who need to win their first title in 2019

Elias needs Gold in 2019.

There can be few things better than capturing a championship as a part of the WWE roster.

Winning a title in WWE cements your legacy forever. In the years and decades to come, your name will live forever as part of an elite list of few Superstars who were able to capture gold.

There's something all-encompassing about championship gold, as every man and woman on the roster, no matter how big or small, no matter how featured or unfeatured, wants to be champion.

Several titles in WWE have decades of history, including the WWE Championship, which this year turned 55.

Some titles, are relatively new, most notably the NXT United Kingdom Championships, which are still in their infancy.

For some Superstars though, they are yet to capture title gold in WWE but are hoping that this will soon change.

Here are five Superstars who will be hoping to win their first titles in 2019.

#5 Elias

He may be popular, but Elias is yet to hold gold.

The Living Truth has had an incredible 2018, after joining the Raw roster last year.

Whether it sharing the ring with John Cena at WrestleMania 34 or becoming one of Raw's top babyfaces in recent months, there's no denying that Elias has made 2018 his year.

And despite this, the musical monster is yet to hold championship gold, something he will be hoping to change in 2019.

Perhaps a solid mid-card feud with a heel champion could be what Elias needs to capture the Intercontinental Championship, or maybe a tag-title run, though I can't exactly see the Living Truth wanting to share the spotlight.

Or maybe, Elias could move to SmackDown in the 2019 Superstar ShakeUp, and could be the man to finally dethrone current WWE United States Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura.

