5 Superstars who left WWE in 2019: Where are they now?

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.08K // 29 Sep 2019, 20:53 IST

Jon Moxley and Shawn Spears

Every year, WWE eliminates the clutter from its roster and fills up the gap with new talent from all around the world. This year as well, many Superstars parted ways with the company. Some of these exits also upset a lot of fans who didn't want them to leave WWE for other wrestling promotions. However, these wrestlers still left the company and some of them are now enjoying a new level of success at their current position.

Cody Rhodes is one of the best examples of how leaving WWE could change someone's career for good. Back then, he was a known face but could not feature heavily in main events. However, now, fans count him as one of the best wrestlers in the world.

On that note, here are 5 WWE Superstars who left Vince McMahon's promotion this year and an account of where they are right now.

#5 Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose) is currently signed to AEW, but before stepping foot into the promotion, he worked for WWE for over 5 years. During his run in the company, he was an integral part of The Shield and when the group was disbanded, Moxley received a decent push—for some time at least.

He left WWE earlier this year in April after turning down a massive contract offer from Vince McMahon. Last year, Moxley suffered a triceps injury, which put him on the shelf for months. When he made his return before SummerSlam 2018, WWE hyped him a lot. He turned heel two months later against Seth Rollins, the night when Roman Reigns announced he was battling leukemia.

However, his heel turn didn't benefit him a lot. Instead, it made it become one of the reasons for him to leave WWE, which he did, earlier this year, by joining AEW. Moxley is currently one of the biggest names in Tony Khan's wrestling promotion and we can expect him to challenge for the AEW World Heavyweight Champion soon.

