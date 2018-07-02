5 Superstars who should attend counselling with Bayley and Sasha

These are not the only superstars in need of counseling

Sasha Banks and Bayley had both been floundering in near pointless storylines since they were called up to RAW. Sure, both had runs with the title, but neither woman created the magic that we know they're capable of.

After all, we've all seen how good they were in NXT, haven't we? Therefore, I was thrilled when the women finally came to blows last week.

Bayley and Banks were both sent to counseling for their behavior. As glad as I am that the women finally have a storyline they can sink their teeth into, the punishment seems a tad unwarranted. In my opinion, there are so many other superstars who need to be meted the same punishment too!

In this article, I shall name five such superstars from RAW, SmackDown Live and NXT. Share your thoughts in the comments below and let me know if you can think of any other worthy contenders.

Here are my picks for the list!

#5 Tommaso Ciampa

Ciampa needs counseling and fast!

There are few in need of counseling like Tommaso Ciampa is. From the time that he turned on his partner Johnny Gargano at TakeOver: Chicago last year, he has terrorized the man to no end. The men even had two titanic battles that enthralled and entertained us, from start to finish. Someone really must stop Ciampa though!

Time after time, Ciampa has cost Gargano matches that were seemingly in his grasp. There have been brutal attacks on Johnny Wrestling as well, where his wife Candice LeRae was caught in the crossfire too. Ciampa needs help and he certainly needs it fast!

From the looks of it he will soon be inserted into the title picture to feud with the enigmatic Aleister Black. Perhaps there is no better therapy than getting your head kicked in with a Black mass.