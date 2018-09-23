5 Superstars who should not get a shot at the WWE title

AJ Styles

The WWE Championship on SmackDown Live has had an interesting run the last few years, with AJ Styles holding the title for almost a year, in turn becoming the longest WWE champion in SmackDown history.

Styles has had feuds with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, a brief feud with Rusev, and then one with Samoa Joe, which has been the most interesting feud that Styles has been involved in since winning the title last year from Jinder Mahal.

Following the Superstar Shake-up, SmackDown has several top singles stars, including the likes of The Miz and Daniel Bryan.

Here, we look at 5 Superstars who should not get a shot at AJ Styles' WWE title:

#1 Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles haven't faced each other at a PPV or for the WWE title, since Bryan was injured when Styles made his switch to the WWE.

After Bryan was cleared by WWE doctors to wrestle again, the duo faced each other on a SmackDown Live show, which ended in a disqualification after Shinsuke Nakamura interfered.

Bryan and Styles could put on a great story in the ring and outside of it, with both being superb in-ring wrestlers, who are also good on the mic. But Bryan and Styles shouldn't feud anytime soon as both are babyfaces on SmackDown Live, and unless one of them turns, the WWE may not go ahead with this feud.

With Bryan in a long-awaited feud with The Miz right now, the WWE will not pull the plug on it, and perhaps could end the feud at the end of the year. While Styles' feud with Joe is simmering as well, a Bryan vs Styles feud for the WWE title should happen sometime after Royal Rumble, with one of them turning heel.

