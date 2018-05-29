7 Superstars who should take the Seth Rollins Intercontinental Title open challenge

Seth Rollins Intercontinental Championship Challenge is lighting WWE on fire, time to see who steps up to douse these flames!

aneesh raikundalia ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2018, 16:37 IST

Monday Night Rollins is taking over WWE!

Seth Rollins is the man of the hour, now and forever. Ever since completing his redemption arc with a heartfelt reunion with Dean Ambrose, Rollins' babyface stature has grown and grown. It's come to a point where Rollins is the most loved man on the RAW roster and the babyface superstar WWE desperately hopes his big brother Roman could be.

That all aside, ever since his show-stealing hour-long performance on a RAW gauntlet night, Seth has raised the bar each and every night en route to a terrific Wrestlemania victory against the Miz and Finn Balor. In the process, he picked up from where Miz left off in making the Intercontinental championship the most relevant in WWE today.

Aping former rival John Cena's hit United States Championship Open challenge format, Rollins has had quite a few thrilling matches against some unlikely competition. Yet WWE has barely scratched the surface of the concept, with few more stars in the wings that Rollins could share some tough fights with.

After last night's RAW he proved it, bringing the best out of Jinder Mahal in a match that unfortunately got cut short. It seems Rollins might deal with Jinder Mahal and Elias in the meantime, but who's next is always an interesting question.

So here are seven exciting superstars Rollins should tackle next.

#7 Drew McIntyre/Dolph Ziggler

A formidable landscape to change the landscape of WWE

This one's a bit of a cheat, but it's difficult to determine the kind of role Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre will play on the RAW roster. For all purposes, they are a tag team but one that has so far tangled with singles stars/factions rather than dive deep into the tag team division itself.

McIntyre's hotly anticipated face off with Braun Strowman highlights that there's something bigger in the works for the former chosen one. Meanwhile, this partnership has revitalized a fledgeling Dolph Ziggler, giving him a fire that once deemed him the show-off.

Anyone of these two would provide an interesting foil for Rollins. When fighting the authority, Dolph had some interesting run-ins with Rollins including a high-octane Survivor Series final that saw the men put it all out.

In contrast, the new and improved McIntyre has yet to step into the ring with Rollins, but both men are so capable you can't expect anything less than greatness. Exciting doesn't even begin to define it.