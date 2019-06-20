5 superstars who Triple H won't allow WWE to ruin

Is Triple H frustrated at the treatment of NXT call-ups?

A few years ago, the idea of NXT superstars coming up to the WWE main roster would be exciting for fans. They would love watching their favourite NXT superstars eventually move on, hopeful that they could become much bigger stars in the future.

As we've found out the hard way, that's not really how it works. For the past couple of years, fans have become fully aware that a call-up from NXT to the main roster is only really a financial promotion, not a creative one.

Due to the stringent way things are run backstage, even the most talented superstars who should be main eventers aren't allowed to showcase their best sides and are instead stuck in dead-end storylines and really aren't treated like the stars that they were in NXT.

It's not even a case of "big fish in a small pond". This has been a recurring theme, despite fans realizing how talented certain performers are.

Triple H is well aware of this and has seemingly implemented a new policy where NXT superstars stay at the brand for longer periods of time. More often than not, Triple H has reportedly had to console his NXT superstars who aren't being treated right. Here are five superstars that he'll put his foot down for and not allow to get ruined by Vince McMahon and the main roster.

#5 Bianca Belair

One of the best homegrown prospects

One major advantage Bianca Belair has is that she's a full-fledged homegrown talent. She's 100% WWE. We can't put it past the main roster to take her a level down, but Triple H has publicly vouched for Belair before and how good she is.

She's one superstar who he will definitely put his foot down for and insist to McMahon that she needs to get pushed. She's a top star in the making.

