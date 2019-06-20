×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 superstars who Triple H won't allow WWE to ruin

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
4.18K   //    20 Jun 2019, 11:01 IST

Is Triple H frustrated at the treatment of NXT call-ups?
Is Triple H frustrated at the treatment of NXT call-ups?

A few years ago, the idea of NXT superstars coming up to the WWE main roster would be exciting for fans. They would love watching their favourite NXT superstars eventually move on, hopeful that they could become much bigger stars in the future.

As we've found out the hard way, that's not really how it works. For the past couple of years, fans have become fully aware that a call-up from NXT to the main roster is only really a financial promotion, not a creative one.

Due to the stringent way things are run backstage, even the most talented superstars who should be main eventers aren't allowed to showcase their best sides and are instead stuck in dead-end storylines and really aren't treated like the stars that they were in NXT.

It's not even a case of "big fish in a small pond". This has been a recurring theme, despite fans realizing how talented certain performers are.

Triple H is well aware of this and has seemingly implemented a new policy where NXT superstars stay at the brand for longer periods of time. More often than not, Triple H has reportedly had to console his NXT superstars who aren't being treated right. Here are five superstars that he'll put his foot down for and not allow to get ruined by Vince McMahon and the main roster.

#5 Bianca Belair

One of the best homegrown prospects
One of the best homegrown prospects

One major advantage Bianca Belair has is that she's a full-fledged homegrown talent. She's 100% WWE. We can't put it past the main roster to take her a level down, but Triple H has publicly vouched for Belair before and how good she is.

She's one superstar who he will definitely put his foot down for and insist to McMahon that she needs to get pushed. She's a top star in the making.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Triple H Vince McMahon
Advertisement
3 Mistakes Triple H could make when he takes over WWE from Vince McMahon
RELATED STORY
5 current WWE Superstars who could retire Triple H
RELATED STORY
5 emotional moments that made Triple H cry
RELATED STORY
5 WWE superstars Triple H buried
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Triple H open to top NXT Superstar pursuing his MMA aspirations
RELATED STORY
Team Triple H vs Team Vince McMahon: Fantasy 5-on-5 booking
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars Who Will Likely Receive A Massive Push When Triple H Takes Over
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars Triple H will push once Vince McMahon steps down
RELATED STORY
5 surprising revelations that Triple H has made about WWE personnel
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars and what happened when they first met Triple H
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us