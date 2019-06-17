×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 WWE superstars who are "counting the days" for their contract to end

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
2.35K   //    17 Jun 2019, 21:12 IST

Rusev definitely wants out
Rusev definitely wants out

With the sudden and unexpected rise of All Elite Wrestling, the reports seem to suggest that the tides are really turning within WWE. While WWE has always been the #1 player in the pro-wrestling/sports entertainment industry, there's an increasing feeling that they're not alone anymore.

Of course, it's going to be a while before anyone reaches their level, but what we mean to say is what Jon Moxley told Chris Jericho - Wrestlers don't really have to worry about job security. It's 2019 and there are plenty of options for wrestlers around the world.

While AEW would obviously be a first choice given how its being run and the billionare backing that it is, it's realistic to say that AEW can't (nor should they) sign every available former WWE superstar.

At the end of the day, the reports are probably true, there are a bunch of WWE superstars who are essentially "counting the days" for their contracts to end. Here are the obvious names.

#5. Eric Young

A fall from grace
A fall from grace

Eric Young has really been in the middle of a bad and unfortunate situation. After years of toiling in Impact Wrestling, he jumped over to WWE and formed an incredible faction in Sanity. It had all the makings of being a potentially great group, but then...the main roster happened.

As we know, once the "main roster effect" takes place, it ruins everything. Sanity were instantly demoted to jobbers and the group was hardly featured before being quietly split up. Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain have gone back to NXT while Eric Young is toiling on RAW, probably chasing after the 24/7 Championship.

Since his run in WWE didn't quite go as expected, he's probably counting the days until his contract ends and he can go back to free agent status.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Vince McMahon Rusev
Advertisement
5 WWE Superstars who used social media to criticize their booking
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage details on Superstars wanting to leave WWE
RELATED STORY
3 WWE superstars who are trying to impress Vince McMahon and 3 who aren't
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who insulted Hall of Famers in real life
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who have hinted they'll leave once their contract expires
RELATED STORY
6 WWE Superstars who could ask for their release next
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE taking drastic measures to prevent Superstars from leaving
RELATED STORY
9 Superstars who surprisingly returned to the WWE
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE superstars dislike the most about the company right now
RELATED STORY
WWE History: 4 superstars who made huge sacrifices for the company
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us