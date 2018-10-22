×
5 Superstars who went from Jobbers to Main Eventers

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.29K   //    22 Oct 2018, 18:45 IST

A very Unrated Superstar
We all have to start somewhere, right? When you start off at a brand new job, new employees will off be at the bottom of the totem pole, working the grindstone before moving up.

In WWE, very few superstars get to start as the top star in the company. Whilst stars like the Giant in WCW and Brock Lesnar in WWE were catapulted to the main event, many have to start from square one.

In fact, many who have competed in WWE started off as humble jobbers, brought into the company purely to let other more established Superstars look better.

Despite this, some stars have been able to rise up, becoming main eventers, WrestleMania icons, and even World Champions in the process.

Here are five Superstars who started off as mere jobbers, and grew to be household names as main eventers.

#5. The Hardy Boyz

Matt on the left in his WWF Debut.
Matt on the left in his WWF Debut.

Debuting in the WWF in the early 90s, Matt and Jeff Hardy shockingly appeared at the 1995 King of the Ring, holding the doors open for Superstars to walk through.

From there, the pair were used separately as enhancement talent, with the brothers losing to established stars such as Razor Ramon.

Despite this, the team would grow dramatically during the Attitude Era, becoming one of the most popular teams of all time.

This popularity was partly due to their 'alternative lifestyle', that captivated many young fans, and was increased upon in their incredible TLC matches with the Dudleyz and Edge & Christian for tag team gold.

After splitting in 2002, the pair both received singles success, with Jeff being pushed on RAW, and Matt receiving his amazing Mattitude gimmick on SmackDown.

Returning in 2006, Jeff would eventually capture the WWE Championship in December 2008, with Matt winning the ECW World Championship around the same time.

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
