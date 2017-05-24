5 current superstars who were initially rejected by the WWE

Some current WWE stars were originally rejected by the company.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2017

Competing in the WWE is the ultimate goal for a lot of professional wrestlers. After all, it is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world and in turn, it is the place that offers wrestlers the chance to create a major name for themselves and make some major bucks while they’re at it.

But, on a lot of occasions, getting to the WWE is only half the work. After you gain entry into Vince McMahon’s mad house, it takes a lot of effort and skill to stay there and become successful and not everyone is able to pull this off which means they get booted out the door.

But, recently we have seen the company take a shot with talent who were initially kicked out of the company. A few years on the independent circuit, improving one’s skill and work rate could mean a possible return to the big leagues.

There have been quite a few superstars who have managed to do this and today, we’re here to see who makes the list. So, without any further ado, here is our list of 5 superstars who were initially rejected by the WWE:

#5 Jinder Mahal

From reject to WWE Champion

Jinder Mahal may have just shocked the world to win his first WWE Championship from Randy Orton at Backlash but this was far from his first run with the WWE. He was originally part of the company from 2010 to 2014.

He originally worked in WWE’s developmental territory before getting called up to the main roster. Unfortunately, a lacklustre run saw him get relegated back to NXT where he began rebuilding his image and eventually earned his second promotion to the main roster. An ill-fated run as part of The Three Man Band (3MB) was the beginning of the end for The Maharaja, though.

He then spent a couple of years on the indy scene honing his skills – and more importantly, body – before the WWE came calling again in 2016. Despite spending the first few months of his return as a jobber, Jinder has well and truly ascended to the top of the mountain following his recent push.