5 Superstars who will benefit from WWE Draft 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 250 // 22 Oct 2019, 07:32 IST

WWE Draft 2019

The 2019 WWE Draft is on the lips of each and every wrestling fan. The magnitude of the business has changed with the FOX deal, which mandates SmackDown and RAW being portrayed as stand-alone shows.

Unlike traditional WWE Drafts, the last episode of SmackDown Live saw draft picks being made in "War Rooms" by the officials. While WWE proved committed to the Women's Revolution by making Becky Lynch No.1 draft pick for RAW, there were also several other high profile moves.

The aftermath of such drafts has often resulted in a major change in the landscape of WWE. While the last major WWE Draft in 2016 saw Finn Balor win the Universal Championship in his very first PPV, the likes of Alexa Bliss, Kevin Owens, and Bayley have also enjoyed success with World Championship reigns.

Walking along the same lines, the WWE Draft 2019 also has the same potential with over fifty Superstars being drafted to either RAW or SmackDown. These draft moves are ranked on the basis of what their potential is and how such a move could help the concerned stars in possibly kick-starting their respective careers and justify their talents inside the WWE ring.

#1 Andrade

Andrade with Zelina Vega (RAW)

Former NXT Champion Andrade has endured a mixed run on the main roster so far. Ever since his call-up, he has been involved in sub-par feuds against the likes of Ali and Finn Balor. Nevertheless, he didn't do his reputation as an excellent technician any harm with a series of top-notch matches against Rey Mysterio.

Although Andrade can be a top heel in the business with Zelina Vega on his side, he hasn't been taken seriously by WWE Creative so far. His feud with Balor saw Andrade gain some momentum with a couple of wins. But this wasn't meant to last long as he encountered the Demon King persona of Balor. In spite of this, Andrade was given a lifeline in the WWE Draft 2019.

Andrade was drafted by RAW in Round 1 itself which might give an indication of what the future holds for him. The RAW roster does have a lack of top heels with Andrade undoubtedly capable of filling in as one. His character, since his NXT days, has garnered a lot of negative reactions from the WWE Universe, which makes him a natural heel. With all the cards placed nicely for the former NXT Champion, Andrade could well be on his way to greatness after the WWE Draft 2019.

