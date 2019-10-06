5 Superstars who will likely finally defeat The Fiend Bray Wyatt and end his reign of terror

Shiven Sachdeva

The Fiend

Bray Wyatt has turned the WWE Universe upside down ever since he made his return as The Fiend. Having attacked legends like Kane, Mick Foley, and Kurt Angle, Wyatt has managed to seep fear into the heart of every WWE Superstar including the Universal Champion Seth Rollins who will be defending his Universal Championship against Wyatt inside Hell in a Cell.

All backstage rumors and speculation point towards Wyatt winning the Universal Championship from The Architect. And even though Bray Wyatt will likely continue to rule the WWE for the foreseeable future... it can't last forever. Let us take a look at 5 Superstars who are the best candidates to finally put an end to The Fiend's reign of horror in WWE:

#5 Roman Reigns

It should come as no surprise to anyone when the biggest heel of the company falls to the biggest babyface. That is what is called pro-wrestling booing 101 - building a heel as an infallible monster only for the Superman of the company to vanquish him.

While The Big Dog has comfortably settled into the mid-card as of late, there should be no doubt in anyone's mind that sooner or later, Vince McMahon will ensure that the former WWE Champion regains his spot as the face of the company.

If Wyatt wins the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell, it would provide the perfect opportunity for Roman Reigns to avenge his fallen Shield Brother. While it can be predicted that the fans will not be happy if WWE decides to give The Big Dog a rub out of The Fiend's momentum, he certainly is the strongest candidate to end The Fiend's reign of terror, whether that happens now or somewhere down the line.

