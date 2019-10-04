WWE Rumors: Advertisements reveal Brock Lesnar to face 4-time Intercontinental Champion at Crown Jewel

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar will be taking on the current WWE Champion Kofi Kingston tomorrow as SmackDown debuts on FOX.

Kofi Kingston won the coveted WWE Championship at WrestleMania this year and has held on to the belt ever since. However, rumors and speculation all point towards Lesnar taking the Championship from Kingston to boost the ratings on SmackDown.

While speaking to Bleacher Report, Kingston had this to say about his opponent:

Being in there with someone like Brock—he's a guy who transcends generations. You look at him and you know he's a monster. You know he's a phenom to look at. You know his credentials. You know his history. You know his national collegiate championships, you know he had a stint in the NFL, his UFC accolades. He's a beast. When they say he's The Beast Incarnate, that's for real.

Brock Lesnar vs Kofi Kingston at Crown Jewel

As per a report from Cagesideseats, advertisements for Lesnar's upcoming appearances show that WWE is planning to continue the feud between him and Kofi Kingston, at least, up until the Crown Jewel PPV which will take place in Saudi Arabia on 31st October.

While there is a major belief that Lesnar may take the belt from Kingston on SmackDown itself, there is some speculation that a no-contest may lead to a rematch at Hell in a Cell on Sunday.

Regardless of whether or not Lesnar takes the belt from The New Day member, it is clear that the two veterans will continue to feud throughout the month. While Kofi has been great as the Champion, only time will tell if WWE has enough faith in him to lead them into this new era of SmackDown on FOX.

