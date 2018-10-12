5 Superstars Who May Never Return To WWE

There are a number of faces who will never walk through that curtain again

Many wrestlers dream of making it to WWE throughout their careers, but for some their arrival as part of the biggest wrestling promotion in the world doesn't go to plan. There are a number of stars who have been able to make decade-long careers out of the business in WWE, but there are others who can't wait to cut ties with Vince McMahon's company and push on to pastures new.

Whether they are issues with the authority figures in the company, the fact that WWE would never ask them to make a return or even just the fact that they have retired from wrestling and that's the way they prefer it, there are many big names who have made the decision that they will never return to the company where they first found fame.

#5 AJ Lee

AJ Lee has pursued other career paths outside of wrestling

AJ Lee was one of the women who first pushed forward the Women's Revolution, she was the first woman who refused to sexualize herself for WWE's audience and refused to dress the way that WWE wanted. Lee changed the game and throughout her time in WWE, she inspired a number of female wrestlers to lace up their Chuck Taylor's and step into the ring.

Lee also struggled both mentally and physically throughout her tenure with WWE and detailed this in her "Crazy is my Superpower" memoir which was released last year. The former Divas Champion revealed that she was forced to play a crazy character whilst also struggling with bipolar.

Being in the middle of WWE's issues with her husband and having this sort of strain on her mental health was a huge issue for AJ and one of the reasons why she decided to retire back in 2015. Lee later revealed that she had been struggling with a back injury and the damage caused to her cervical spine was the catalyst to her retirement.

Lee has since become a New York Times Best Selling Author and her autobiography has been commissioned into a TV series, so even though WWE has asked her to make an appearance at Evolution later this month, it's highly unlikely that Lee would ever feel the need to lace up those Chuck Taylor's again.

