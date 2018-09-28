5 superstars who would benefit from a strong showing in the WWE World Cup

As we already know, WWE has announced their second stadium show in Saudi Arabia, called Crown Jewel. Alongside the main event triple threat match for the Universal Championship between Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar, we know that Crown Jewel will host the WWE World Cup. This seems like a really exciting prospect if executed well. Tournaments in wrestling are always fun.

Ideally, this would be a 16-man tournament which kicks off on Raw and Smackdown, with one wrestler representing each country. It is an excellent way for WWE to show their international diversity, as they have some excellent talents from different parts of the globe. It should really be something similar, a concept like this does not go wrong. WWE should book this World Cup to hike fan interest and improve the standing of various great performers on the roster.

Currently, WWE's roster is the best and most talented they have ever had. They must take advantage of this and give us, the fans, some really enjoyable content. As the last few WWE Network specials have shown, they know how to do tournaments right. They add a sense of legitimacy to the product and that is just what the WWE main roster needs right now. Hopefully, we do get some great matches and a successful tournament overall. Here are five international wrestlers who would greatly benefit from a strong showing in the WWE World Cup.

#5 Kevin Owens (Canada)

Owens needs all the help he can get.

There is no better wrestler currently on the roster who could represent Canada than Kevin Owens himself. His career has heavily stagnated since his move to Raw alongside Sami Zayn. Now that Zayn is injured, Owens has been languishing heavily in the mid-card of the Red brand.

He was treated like dirt throughout his entire feud with Braun Strowman, culminating in a squash at SummerSlam. The Prizefighter wrestled a belter of a match for the Intercontinental Championship against Seth Rollins, before quitting the company upon defeat. That angle looked to have some promise to rediscover the Kevin Owens of old.

He returned a week later, resuming his current role as a charismatic heel who is a stepping stone for big babyfaces. He is a far cry from his former self, a ruthless killer who had zero remorse for anyone and everyone. Owens’ brilliant work in the ring and on the mic was the reason he had such a short stay in NXT, still keeping the NXT Championship when he moved up to the main roster.

The former Kevin Steen would beat John Cena in his first ever WWE main roster match, a classic encounter that remains one of his finest in the company. He would win multiple championships over the course of two years, including the Universal Championship.

Owens was extremely well booked, so well booked that he even got to beat up Mr McMahon in the middle of the ring. However, ever since his and Zayn's program with the Smackdown authorities ended, they have been done no favours at all. The WWE World Cup represents another huge opportunity to show everyone who Kevin Owens really is.

He has the talent and ability to construct brilliant matches with a lot of the roster, he should get a chance to do so for the tournament. Owens really needs a strong showing to build himself back up to be one step closer to returning to his former self.

