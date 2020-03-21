5 Superstars whom Vince McMahon always pushes at WrestleMania

There is a certain set of Superstars that Vince McMahon always pushes in the WrestleMania season.

Here’s a list of the five Superstars who receive a push as the grandest pay-per-view event approaches.

Seth Rollins has always received a push in WrestleMania season

The 36th edition of WWE’s grandest Pay-Per-View event, WrestleMania, is only fifteen days away as the sports entertainment fans gear up to witness the Showcase of Immortals. This year, WrestleMania will be very different as the WWE Performance Center will host the event with no live audience. Usually, WWE loves to create attendance records at WrestleMania, however, because of the Coronavirus threat, this year, the same will not be possible.

It will be interesting to see how WWE books the show because for the first time in WrestleMania’s history, the PPV event will be spread across two nights. The format of the show is not out yet, but the company has announced many big money matches for the show.

Roman Reigns will challenge Goldberg for the Universal Championship, while Becky Lynch will put her RAW Women’s title on the line against Shayna Baszler. Besides, Drew McIntyre will try to end the WWE Championship reign of Brock Lesnar as well at the PPV.

#5 Seth Rollins

The Monday Night Messiah will battle Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36

The former two-time Universal Champion, Seth Rollins, has always been a major attraction on the WrestleMania match card. His first WrestleMania match happened six years ago where he teamed up with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose to defeat The New Age Outlaws and Kane. Next year, he lost his match to Randy Orton, but he left the arena with the WWE Championship after a successful Money in the Bank cash-in during the match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Rollins missed WrestleMania 32 because of a knee injury. In 2017, he went head to head with his former Guru, Triple H, defeating The King of Kings in a non-sanctioned match. WrestleMania 34 proved to be the turning point of his career as the fans were madly behind him. He won his first Intercontinental Championship, beating The Miz and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat match which opened the show.

Last year, he once again opened the ppv winning the Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar. He will battle Kevin Owens in a grudge match at WrestleMania this year, and given how much time WWE invested in building this feud, it shows that they love to have Rollins in a marquee match.

