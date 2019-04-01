5 Superstars whose WWE in-ring careers could end at WrestleMania 35

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.36K // 01 Apr 2019, 01:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Triple H's career will be on the line

As of the time of writing, 14 matches have been announced for WrestleMania 35, with Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair set to become the first women to main-event WWE’s biggest show of the year.

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins (Universal Championship), Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship) and Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre will also take place on the stacked match card, while Batista will compete in his first WWE match in almost five years against Triple H.

The rest of the card is as follows: Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin, AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton, Shane McMahon vs. The Miz, Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor (Intercontinental Championship), Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio (United States Championship), Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese (Cruiserweight Championship), Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Women’s Battle Royal, Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Nia Jax & Tamina vs. Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs. Billie Kay & Peyton Royce (Women’s Tag Team titles).

With so many matches confirmed for April 7, let’s take a look at five Superstars whose in-ring careers could come to an end at MetLife Stadium.

#5 Beth Phoenix

Sasha Banks & Bayley outlasted five other duos to become the inaugural holders of the newly introduced Women’s Tag Team Championship at Elimination Chamber in February.

The following month, they successfully defended the titles against Nia Jax & Tamina on the Fastlane pay-per-view before Beth Phoenix, on commentary for the match, became caught up in a post-match brawl, which led Natalya – her former tag partner – to race down to the ring.

It has since been confirmed that Phoenix will officially come out of retirement when she teams with Natalya to face Banks & Bayley, Jax & Tamina and Billie Kay & Peyton Royce in a Women’s Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 35.

Given that the Hall of Famer is making her return on the grand stage of WrestleMania, it would not be a surprise if her comeback is simply a one-off and she returns to the commentary desk after reuniting with Natalya at ‘Mania.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement