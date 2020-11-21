5 Superstars who could win the Dual Brand Battle Royal at WWE Survivor Series 2020

Survivor Series 2020 is almost here and it is safe to say that the build for one of the 'Big Four' pay-per-views for WWE this year hasn't been that great. After a splendid show last year, fans will surely miss the involvement of NXT this Sunday at WWE Survivor Series.

Days before the pay-per-view, the company has announced a Dual Brand Battle Royal for WWE Survivor Series 2020. While it is a great way to feature more Superstars from RAW and SmackDown on the pay-per-view, the biggest issue with the match is that there is nothing at stake for fans to care about it. To add to it, as of the writing of this article, no competitors have been announced for the match either.

To make the match more interesting, WWE could announce the stipulation of the winner of the match getting a title shot at the world championship of their respective brands. That would surely get fans invested in this match.

Let's take a look at five Superstars who could end up winning the Dual Brand Battle Royal at WWE Survivor Series 2020. Be sure to comment down and let us know which brand are you supporting this Sunday.

#5 Big E could win the Dual Brand Battle Royal at WWE Survivor Series 2020

Big E

The most surprising name that is not on Team SmackDown for WWE Survivor Series 2020 is Big E. There were rumors that he will be announced as the fifth member of Team SmackDown this week, but it was Otis who was made the final member.

There have been speculations of Big E getting involved in the New Day/Street Profits match at WWE Survivor Series but if he doesn't then the company might as well end up adding him to the Dual Brand Battle Royal. If they do so, he should definitely walk out as the winner. It is high time WWE starts building Big E as a top individual Superstar and get him ready for a clash against the Universal Champion Roman Reigns.