5 Superstars who could win the vacant IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

New Japan Pro Wrestling recently confirmed that the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship was vacated by Will Ospreay. The second holder of the newly inaugurated title, Ospreay was forced to vacate the title due to a neck injury that is set to keep him out of action for a while.

At this year's NJPW Sakura Genesis show, Ospreay won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship from Kota Ibushi. In doing so, The Commonwealth Kingpin made history by becoming the first British Superstar to hold NJPW's primary championship.

Having left CHAOS after betraying Kazuchika Okada last year, Ospreay took NJPW by storm and formed his own faction, The United Empire. Over the course of the past few months, Ospreay has added The Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, and Aaron Henare to his faction.

At the recent NJPW Wrestling Dontaku show, Ospreay successfully defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. In his first title defense, The Commonwealth Kingpin got the better of his arch-rival, Shingo Takagi, in another classic between the pair.

Will Ospreay's reign as world champion got off to a great start and it seemed he was destined for a memorable run with the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Unfortunately, an untimely injury put a stop to Ospreay's momentum and will prevent the now-former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion from competing for a few months.

I was meant to main event the Tokyo Dome today. — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) May 29, 2021

With that being said, NJPW is now expected to crown a brand new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Here are 5 Superstars who could become the next IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

#5. Kota Ibushi regains the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Kota Ibushi

At Wrestle Kingdom 15, Kota Ibushi made history by winning his first IWGP Heavyweight Championship when he defeated Tetsuya Naito on Night 1 of the show. The following night, Ibushi successfully defended both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Titles by beating Jay White.

After a few successful title defenses, The Golden Star merged both belts and created the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Ibushi was regarded as the first-ever IWGP World Heavyweight Champion but couldn't do justice to his title reign, as he almost immediately lost the title to Will Ospreay at Sakura Genesis.

Ibushi will definitely be aiming to win back the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship sooner rather than later.

1 / 5 NEXT