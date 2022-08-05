The WWE SmackDown Women's Championship has been held by some of the top names in women's pro wrestling over the course of six years.

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch are some of the stars who have made the title one of the most sought-after in professional wrestling.

Current SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey at the Money in the Bank event by cashing in on her briefcase. While Liv is a great champion, she won't hold the title forever.

With a wealth of talent on Friday Night SmackDown, who might be next to win the title? Could we see a female superstar win the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time before 2022 comes to a close? If so, who may achieve their dream?

Below are 5 Superstars who could win the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time this year.

#5. Shayna Baszler could be a dominant force on WWE SmackDown

Shayna Baszler is a former mixed martial artist who began wrestling professionally in 2015. She worked in several top promotions, including Ring of Honor, before signing with NXT in 2017.

Baszler immediately got success on the black and gold brand. She eventually captured the NXT Women's Championship and had a dominant reign. The Queen of Spades made her main roster in 2020.

Since being called up to RAW and WWE SmackDown, Baszler has held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on two occasions. Unfortunately, the scary striker hasn't quite replicated the singles success she had in NXT. With Triple H now in power, there's a chance that she might get success on the Blue brand and might become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

#4. Sonya Deville is ready to take the next step

Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville first found her way into professional wrestling as a cast member of WWE Tough Enough in 2015. While she didn't win, World Wrestling Entertainment signed her anyway and she began to appear on NXT.

In 2017, The Jersey Deville was called up to the main roster along with fellow Tough Enough alumni Mandy Rose. Over the next several years, she teamed up with Mandy Rose and later feuded with The Golden Goddess. In 2020, she briefly left television before returning to a non-wrestling role in 2021.

Deville is back as an active competitor on WWE SmackDown today. While Mandy Rose has gone on to capture the NXT Championship, Deville is yet to win gold. With her talent and character, there's a strong chance the mixed martial artist will find her way to the SmackDown Women's Championship at some point in the near future.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez is a major threat to whoever is champion on WWE SmackDown

Raquel Rodriguez signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2016. Prior to being signed with the company, she had some professional wrestling experience. As her father, Rick Gonzalez was a professional wrestler.

After brief appearances and competing in the Mae Young Classic, Raquel began to find her footing on NXT. Before long, she became the NXT Women's Champion and a two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. She was called up to WWE SmackDown earlier this year.

Since joining the Blue brand, Raquel has had some success, winning several bouts on television and even challenging Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship. While Rodriguez ultimately came up short in her title pursuit, she will inevitably become a champion. The only question is if she'll manage to do so before 2022 is up, Liv Morgan should better be careful.

#2. Lacey Evans hasn't yet held the title on the brand

Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans was signed by WWE in 2016 after wrestling on the independent scene for a handful of years. She first reported to NXT while also gaining some attention by competing in the Mae Young Classic.

Evans was called up to the main roster in 2018 and has competed on both RAW and SmackDown over the past three and a half years. While she's often been pushed on-screen and receives heat from the audience, she's yet to win a championship.

Evans recently turned back heel on WWE SmackDown and now fans can't stand her. If the strong reactions continue, she may end up as champion before 2022 comes to a close. Liv Morgan and Lacey Evans seem like the perfect championship feud for the Blue brand.

#1. Shotzi could become WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Shotzi could be a champion

Shotzi first began her professional wrestling career in 2014. In 2015, she was one of the six women selected for WWE Tough Enough but had to withdraw due to medical complications. She continued to pursue a career in professional wrestling, however, wrestling for promotions such as Shimmer, EVOLVE, and others.

The green-haired superstar was eventually signed by WWE in 2019. She first reported to NXT where she along with Ember Moon defeated Kai and Gonzalez and won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. In 2021, she was called up to the main roster and reported to WWE SmackDown.

Since joining the main roster, Shotzi hasn't quite found her footing. While she's incredibly talented, she hasn't yet received a sustained push on the Blue brand. With Triple H now in power creatively, there's a strong chance this will change. She recently picked up a big win on SmackDown and may end up being a champion sooner than most expect.

WWE SmackDown is loaded with quality female superstars. Could any of these five incredible talents go on to win the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship before 2022 is up? For now, fans will have to tune in to find out.

