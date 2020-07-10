5 Superstars that WWE could bring back for a one-off surprise return

WWE released a host of Superstars earlier this year, who could be brought back for a one-off appearance.

Which of these former WWE Superstars would you like to to see return?

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Could Erick Rowan return to WWE as part of The Wyatt Family?

There's nothing more exciting in WWE than a surprise return from someone the company has recently released. This usually leads to some of the best segments on RAW, NXT or SmackDown. Maybe that has to do with the unpredictability of it all, or just seeing a beloved face one more time.

Again, it's just fun television to watch play out and gives WWE a variety of booking options when it comes to their top storylines. One example of this was the recent return of Health Slater, who helped make the feud between Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre even more personal than it already was.

With Slater's recent appearance in mind, here are five Superstars that could return to WWE for a surprise one-off. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us who you would like to see back inside the squared circle one more time.

#5 Curtis Axel

Wouldn't it be great to see Curtis Axel one more time in WWE?

Curtis Axel is a third generation WWE Superstar and someone that the fans care deeply about. Maybe not as much as they would of seeing John Cena or Bray Wyatt, but he still has his fans from his time as a part of The B-Team and his debut in the dominant Nexus stable.

With Randy Orton seemingly a ticking time bomb, it would be very interesting to put these two together in some capacity. In fact, it could be a great way to keep Orton's legend killer gimmick going while he awaits the recovery of Edge and gain him nuclear heat for taking out yet another Superstar.

In the end, it's the little things that matter in storylines and another person on Randy Orton's victim list would really help his angle move forward. It would also give Raw that "anything-can-happen" feel fans love so much, which is always a bonus!

1 / 5 NEXT