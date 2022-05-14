5 Superstars who could be WWE European Champion if the title returns

The retired WWE European Championship made headlines recently when Smackdown's Drew McIntyre stated he would like the title to come back - so that he can win it. This has led to the WWE Universe feeling nostalgic for the belt that was discontinued in 2002.

A title once held by the likes of Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Shawn Michaels, The British Bulldog, Jeff Jarrett, Eddie Guerrero, and other Hall of Famers and legends would indeed have many suitors on the current roster. A major title win would help establish or re-establish a superstar's career.

WWE has a larger global footprint than ever, and even an NXT brand and Performance Center located in the United Kingdom, so representing Europe would undoubtedly be a feather in their cap. Here are five superstars who could hold the WWE European Championship if the title returns.

#5. Drew McIntyre has already tried to speak the WWE European Championship into existence

Drew McIntyre @DMcIntyreWWE



Special packages available May 17th, tickets on sale May 20th I’m back in Wales talking all things #WWECastle 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 The buzz for this event is unlike anything I’ve ever seen so get those tickets ASAP. Thankfully the roof is retractable or it would be getting blown off Sep 3rdSpecial packages available May 17th, tickets on sale May 20th I’m back in Wales talking all things #WWECastle 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 The buzz for this event is unlike anything I’ve ever seen so get those tickets ASAP. Thankfully the roof is retractable or it would be getting blown off Sep 3rdSpecial packages available May 17th, tickets on sale May 20th https://t.co/trcDCsqMua

Since Drew McIntyre has publicly declared that he wanted to win the retired title, it would only make sense for him to be the first to hold it in twenty years. The Smackdown star has already had an impressive career. He has headlined WrestleMania, captured numerous titles - including the WWE Championship - and will likely be an integral part of the WWE Clash at the Castle event. Despite that, a European Title win would further strengthen his legacy.

However, there are two drawbacks to McIntyre winning the coveted gold. The first is that the Scottish Warrior is currently busy with The Bloodline. The second drawback is Drew stated that if he did win the belt, he'd retire it once more.

#4. Finn Balor could add the WWE European Championship to his list of accolades

Finn Balor and Becky Lynch

Finn Balor could be a very credible European Champion. The Prince is a very popular superstar firmly established within the company, having won multiple championships across the main roster and NXT. Add in his high-quality in-ring talent, and you have the blueprint for a grand champion.

Perhaps the biggest reason Finn Balor would make sense as the new champion is that he is a RAW Superstar. The red brand having three hours each week means there is more screen time available. If a title is being reintroduced, putting it on the brand with more time seems like the best approach.

#3. The chaotic Butch could hold the WWE European Championship

Butch is a star in the making on the Smackdown brand - and he could be the first titleholder if the belt were to return. The former Pete Dunne's chaotic new persona has both entertained and confused the WWE Universe. Despite this, he has been getting regular screen time on Smackdown, which is a good sign for his future.

While most of the entries on this list have already won big-time gold on the main roster, Butch is yet to do so. As Pete Dunne, he was a celebrated champion for NXT UK and had some tag accolades in America. Still, a title representing Europe could really establish Butch going forward on Smackdown. Beyond that, he unquestionably has the talent to make it matter.

#2. The WWE European Championship could be the focus for Sheamus

Ridge Holland and Sheamus

If the retired belt returned to WWE, who better to hold it than Sheamus? Sheamus has done virtually all there is to do in World Wrestling Entertainment. The man is a four-time world champion, a three-time United States Champion, and has held tag gold on five separate occasions. He's also won Money In The Bank, King of the Ring, and the Royal Rumble.

Beyond all of his accolades, Sheamus is also a workhorse, known for consistently putting on quality matches. While The Celtic Warrior has made it known that he wants the Intercontinental Championship, he could also be a great representative for the company as the European Champion.

#1. Gunther would bring respect to the WWE European Championship

Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser

Perhaps the best to win the gold is one of the newest members of the Smackdown roster: Gunther. For the man formerly known as WALTER, the mat is sacred. That kind of aggressive ideology would be perfect for establishing the European belt as both serious and meaningful.

The Ring General representing Europe just feels right. For proof, look no further than WALTER's NXT UK Title run. Gunther, the longest-reigning champion in the brand's history, held that belt for 685 days. That kind of dominant credibility would make the return of the title immediately memorable.

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Angana Roy