5 current Superstars WWE seems to have given up on

WWE's roster consists of some of the world's most talented male and female performers. These Superstars entertain fans regularly with their awe-inspiring in-ring maneuvers and captivating bouts. Despite this, not every wrestler is guaranteed a top spot in WWE, no matter how gifted they may be in the squared circle.

The company has the power to push a wrestler to the mountaintop, but they can also unexpectedly end a Superstar's rise at a moment's notice. There have been many cases where WWE eventually decided to give a star a much-needed push, only to bury them moments later or take them entirely off TV without an explanation.

This often leaves fans frustrated as it robs them and the business of a potential major star. Many wrestlers in WWE managed to survive a burial to attain significant success, while some unfortunate stars ended up getting future endeavored by the company. Despite putting on enjoyable matches and gaining the fans' support and interest, WWE still somehow missed the boat with this talent.

Here are five current Superstars WWE seems to have given up on.

#5 Has WWE given up on former NXT Champion Keith Lee?

"Limitless" Keith Lee was a big star in NXT and was widely over with the fans. After dropping his NXT Championship to Karrion Kross at TakeOver XXX, Keith Lee made his main roster debut on Monday Night RAW and scored the biggest win of his entire career by defeating "The Viper" Randy Orton at WWE Backlash.

At that time, it seemed like WWE was going to give the former NXT North American Champion a push, but instead, the company dropped the ball with him. Most of Keith Lee's matches ended in a disqualification, and although it's understandable that WWE did it to prevent him from losing clean, it hurt Lee much more than it helped him.

While Keith Lee did receive a WWE Championship opportunity against Drew McIntyre on RAW Legends Night, which he was unsuccessful in, his main roster run so far has been quite underwhelming.

The news of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon sending Keith Lee back to the Performance Center along with several other stars wasn't received well by fans either. All hope is not lost for Keith Lee though, as he's still capable of becoming a major star in WWE.