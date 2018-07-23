Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 superstars WWE have given up on

Shikhar Goyal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
9.31K   //    23 Jul 2018, 13:19 IST

Only select superstars have all that it takes to be successful in the WWE. These superstars promise great matches every time they step into the ring. They give the fans what they want to see and take great risks to produce unbelievable moves, leading the fans to chant 'this is awesome'.

But for some unintelligible reason, WWE don't show enough faith in the potential of these amazingly talented wrestlers.

Here is a list of superstars WWE seem to have given up on.

5. Bobby Roode

WWE Live Paris At Accorhotels Arena In Paris
The Glorious One isn't having a glorious time compared to his NXT days.

Having been one of the top performers during his time in Impact Wrestling, Roode is a two-time World Champion and a six-time Tag Team Champion. After coming to NXT, he quickly rose to be a top star and became the NXT Champion beating Nakamura, eventually holding the title for over 200 days.

When he arrived on the main roster, he started brightly. Soon, he became the United States Champion but had a forgettable reign. Perhaps, the mistake from WWE came in the form of his face turn. He was later drafted to Raw still as a babyface.

Before his Raw debut, he was incredibly successful wherever he wrestled. On the red brand, Roode has become a shadow of his former self.

Last week, he lost 'clean' to Dolph Ziggler, meaning he is not in contention for the Intercontinental Championship any time in the near future. Despite The Glorious One appearing to be lost in a mix, WWE do not seem to have any intention on turning him heel. If this negligence continues, who knows, he might become just another jobber.

The creative team must realise Roode's best work in the industry has been as a heel and if he doesn't change his current status on Raw, he won't have the glorious future he deserves.



1 / 5 NEXT
