5 Superstars WWE needs to push so they don't leave for other promotions

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 758 // 20 Mar 2019, 17:48 IST

Balor, as the Demon has wowed fans since coming to WWE in 2014

When All Elite Wrestling became an official thing in January this year, everyone took notice.

Led by Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks, the new promotion certainly has everyone talking, and has the money to be a competent product, in the form of Tony Khan.

One group that has been monitoring AEW closely, is the WWE, who have been reportedly offering double-price contracts to Superstars to stay with the brand.

We've even seen some stars get a shine on the main roster, with The Revival, Sasha Bank, and Samoa Joe all receiving huge pushes after fans pondered that they would leave.

But not everyone has become huge stars since this brand war, and fans certainly are taking notice.

Here are five WWE Superstars the company needs to push so their talent avoid leaving for AEW, New Japan, or elsewhere.

#5 Tyler Breeze

How much longer will breeze remain in WWE?

Tyler Breeze may, unfortunately, go down in WWE history as the biggest flop on the main roster to come from NXT.

A huge star in the company's developmental brand, many hoped for big things for Prince Pretty, who joined the main roster in 2015.

Instead, Breeze struggles for air-time and is almost always on the losing end of those few matches he has.

With AEW now a thing, many are expecting Breeze, who has developed a cult following as an underdog, to join the new promotion sooner rather than later.

Though WWE may not have any plans for Breeze, the last thing they need is another star from the company joining Cody's federation.

It wouldn't need to be a huge push, but the WWE need something for Breeze, or he may be gone by the end of the year.

