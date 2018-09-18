Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Superstars You Didn't Know Were Paul Heyman Guys

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.87K   //    18 Sep 2018, 13:30 IST

Enter caption

At WWE Hell In A Cell 2018, the Beast Brock Lesnar made his shocking return to the company, destroying both Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and challenger Braun Strowman.

Since returning to the WWE in 2012, Lesnar has been a phenomenal success. After defeating Triple H in a long-term feud in 2013, the Beast did the unthinkable: ending the Undertaker's undefeated Streak at WrestleMania XXX.

With a lengthy WWE Championship reign in 2014-15, and an even longer Universal title reign from 2017-18, it's clear to see that he has been a truly dominant force of nature.

But Brock has not had this success alone. Flanked by his manager Paul Heyman, the former ECW owner has shown why he is regarded by many as the greatest manager of all time.

Managing the likes of Brock and CM Punk, Heyman has had some huge success as a manager, but here are 5 superstars you didn't know were Paul Heyman guys.

#1 Rey Mysterio

By 1995, the American Wrestling scene was still the land of the giants, with stars such as Diesel dominating in the WWF, with Hulk Hogan being the top guy in WCW.

That same year, Heyman's ECW was raided by both major companies, leaving the locker room short on new and innovative talent. In his efforts to constantly provide an alternative, Heyman looked at smaller, faster guys, including the most recognizable cruiserweight, Rey Mysterio.

"I knew our only hope was to come out blasting and make the next major show even better than anything anyone had ever seen before. We literally had to show the world we were still the innovators of new styles."

His philosophy of "accentuate the positives, hide the negatives" worked wonders here, with fans not caring about Mysterio's diminutive size. Instead, they just saw a fantastic wrestler, who was taking his first steps into a much larger world.



