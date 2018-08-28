5 Ways WWE can sell out Wrestlemania 35

Wrestlemania 35 Logo

With Summerslam now over, WWE's focus now shifts to their next mega PPV, Wrestlemania. Granted both Royal Rumble and Survivor Series are between the two, Rumble is basically the start of the Road to Wrestlemania and Survivor Series has lost its uniqueness. With the roster filled with stars, WWE has several options to create dream matches for the event. Several potential returns are also on the cards as quite a few legends have returned to appear at the show of shows in the past years.

The last few Wrestlemania's were marketed mostly around Roman Reigns with The Undertaker, AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar being additional major attractions. WWE will likely market Mania 35 around Roman again but in the off chance Vince actually listens to the fans, I'll hopefully list 5 possible ways WWE can sell out Mania. Returning legends, Dream match ups and awesome story lines. Without further ado, let's jump in.

#5 Shawn Michaels returns for one last hurrah

Shawn Michaels is one of the all-time greats. There won't be anyone like the Heart Break Kid ever again. An amazing worker in the ring, an amazing talker and overflowing with charisma, Shawn Michaels can still sell out arenas easily. His last match was at Wrestlemania 26 when he lost to The Undertaker in a Streak vs Career match. The match was universally praised and was cited as one of the greatest moments in WWE history. The man who earned the moniker of Mr. Wrestlemania has main-evented Wrestlemania 5 times (1996, 1998, 2004, 2010) Michaels main-evented Manias 14 years apart.

It is a safe bet that HBK is still in shape and can steal the show easily. Recently some rumors arose that Shawn Michaels was ready for another run with the company. His potential match ups are numerous. But the most likely matches are against Dolph Ziggler, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles. Michaels, however, recently told in an interview that he won't fight someone half his age. Rollins is the youngest among all 3 at 32 years old. That makes him 21 years younger than HBK. The fans probably would enjoy a Rollins-HBK match the most, but given Rollins is in an angle with The Shield which is likely to continue for a long time, we can rule Rollins out. Ziggler vs Michaels would have worked but Ziggler has been booked way too poorly for that match. Someone of a greater presence must be facing Michaels.

A match between the two was rumored at Royal Rumble 2017.

That leaves, AJ Styles. The match between AJ Styles and Shawn Michaels is a true dream match. Two of the trailblazers in the business. Michaels did in the 90's what AJ is doing today. The two are of similar style and can pull off an incredible match with almost anybody. Their match is certain to be iconic. They can individually carry anyone to a good match. Imagine them fighting each other.

An HBK-AJ match will probably be in the middle of the card but it will be THE match to see. Casuals are all too familiar with HBK and they have come to know AJ as well. The hardcore will pounce on the chance to see two of the greatest of all time clash with each other as well.

