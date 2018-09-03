5 Surprise Returns That Are Expected At WWE Evolution

There are so many women who deserve to be part of Evolution

WWE Evolution is now less than two months away and even though only two matches have been made official for the event, there are many surprise returns expected, as there seems to be a theme of past meets present throughout.

Trish Stratus, Lita, and Beth Phoenix have already all been announced for the show, with there also being talk that Michelle McCool could be part of proceedings since she had an interesting showing back at The Royal Rumble in January.

Whilst these legends are expected to be part of the show since they have already been part of a number of returns in recent years, there are a number of female wrestlers from WWE's past that the WWE Universe would like to see make a return.

#5 Melina

Melina is a former Women's and Divas Champion

Melina is a former Women's and Divas Champion in WWE, but since she was released from the company back in 2011 and hasn't made a return over the past seven years. Melina was a notable absentee as part of The Women's Royal Rumble back in January and has hinted that she would like to be part of Evolution, even though it is thought that she retired from the business a few weeks ago.

Naomi was recently asked about who her dream opponent was for Evolution and she named Melina as the woman that she would love to go up against. This has added to speculation that the former Women's Champion could be set to return as part of the show since she has been active on the Independent Circuit since her WWE release.

