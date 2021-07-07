5 surprise WWE stars who could take the last spot in the Women's Money In The Bank match

So far, WWE has announced that six Superstars from its women's division will be competing in this year's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match for a chance to win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Those women are Asuka, Naomi, Zelina Vega, Carmella, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. There are, of course, two slots left in the match for WWE to fill with two more female Superstars.

One of those slots looks like it's destined for Liv Morgan, who is currently trying to prove she's deserving of a place in the match, having already defeated two of its entrants, Carmella and Zelina Vega.

On my way https://t.co/ft4j8aEX03 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 6, 2021

That leaves one final spot that WWE could do something unexpected with. With that in mind, here are 5 surprise WWE Superstars who could take the last slot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

#5 WWE authority figure Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville has been out of the ring for a number of months after stepping away from WWE to deal with a real-life stalking incident that saw someone break into her home and attempt to kidnap her.

She was written off onscreen in a loser leaves WWE match, which she lost against her former tag team partner and former Absolution stablemate, Mandy Rose. However, she returned a short while later as Adam Pearce's assistant.

Since then she's been an onscreen character helping book matches for shows and dealing with WWE Superstars' problems. She is currently the one that is refusing to book Liv Morgan in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

I was in my office all night? We must have just missed each other! Next week? https://t.co/StTiL1pS3Z pic.twitter.com/lAfXqcgLOZ — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) July 3, 2021

What if Sonya Deville is reluctant to give Morgan a slot because she wants one herself, and she knows that doing so reduces the number of slots available to her?

Not only would this be a great way for Deville to make her return to the ring after her prolonged absence, but it would fully cement Deville as a major antagonist to Liv Morgan, which would facilitate an ongoing feud between the two.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande