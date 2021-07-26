5 Surprises that can happen on RAW: Major SummerSlam feud to be canceled, Bobby Lashley to make extremely controversial decision?

This will be the second episode of RAW in front of fans again and the build to SummerSlam will continue to heat up. The primary feuds on the Red brand for The Biggest Party of the Summer have been teased or set in stone, with only a few weeks more to build towards the pay-per-view.

Things are getting exciting in the men's, women's, and the tag team division, which isn't something that you see every day. This week's edition takes a look at the biggest potential surprises that could happen on RAW:

#5. Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal's feud comes to a head on RAW

Jinder Mahal didn't have the best birthday celebration

Last week on RAW, Jinder Mahal came out with Veer and Shanky. Proud about costing Drew McIntyre his Money in the Bank opportunity the previous night, Mahal had a birthday celebration for himself on the Red brand.

If I did this to him, what do you think I’m going to do to you @JinderMahal? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fkkc3lJdIY — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 20, 2021

He got Shanky to sing him "Happy Birthday", but things didn't go as planned. Drew McIntyre made his way to the ring on RAW from behind and smacked Jinder Mahal with a steel chair. After clearing the ring, it was Shanky who paid the biggest price for his awful singing, as McIntyre repeatedly slammed the steel chair onto him.

It wasn't a pleasant sight to watch, but it was perhaps the best move WWE could have made to get the RAW crowd behind Drew McIntyre again. When noticing the reaction to McIntyre in the Money in the Bank ladder match, it was clear that fans didn't want to see him win again.

The feud between Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal was simply based on stolen heirlooms and broken exhaust pipes, but it's gotten a lot more intense. A big surprise on RAW would be if the match happens on free television and not on SummerSlam.

It would be a bad call, but a surprise nonetheless. A more realistic option would be for McIntyre and Mahal to face off at SummerSlam 2021 instead of RAW.

