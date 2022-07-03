5 Surprises that can happen on RAW after MITB: Popular star to return after 4 months as a heel, no SummerSlam plans for newly crowned champion?

It's the RAW after Money in the Bank 2022. The previous episode of SmackDown began an action-packed month of July, which will end with SummerSlam 2022.

The build-up to SummerSlam officially begins tonight, which means that we're on the road to the second biggest show of the WWE calendar year. There's a lot to be excited about, as RAW has been the better show for most of 2022.

So what could WWE surprise us with on Monday Night? Here are some possibilities:

#5. Logan Paul returns to RAW...but without a character change?

Logan Paul has officially signed with WWE in a reportedly multi-year, multi-match deal. He gets the special attraction deal that he should and has proven himself in the ring and as a character.

Logan Paul announced that he was coming for The Miz and is set to face him at SummerSlam. While the match isn't official yet, The A-Lister is expected to respond to Logan Paul on RAW.

While the nature of the advertisement has hinted at Paul not being on RAW, his appearance itself could be used as a surprise. It would be even more surprising if he returned and continued the same heel character he left with.

The WrestleMania 38 turn of The Miz indicated a Logan Paul face turn, but as we know, he works much better as a heel.

#4. WWE to have no plans for Bobby Lashley ahead of SummerSlam?

The All Mighty Bobby Lashley is having an incredible year, not just from a championship standpoint but from a match quality perspective as well. It feels like he has hit his true prime with incredible bouts on premium live events and great fan reactions every night.

He dethroned Theory to become a three-time United States Champion while the latter went on to become Mr. Money in the Bank. It was good to get the title change hands, but it's clear that WWE has more plans for the young superstar than the veteran Lashley.

It will be interesting to see what's next for The All Mighty, and surprising if WWE has nothing in store for him at SummerSlam 2022.

#3. Bianca Belair quickly wraps up the Carmella feud and moves on

Carmella launched a post-match attack on Bianca Belair after losing at MITB 2022

Bianca Belair defeated Carmella to retain the RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank 2022. It was a good effort, but post-match, Carmella made a statement by attacking Belair.

This is a clear indicator that their feud is far from done. It could also mean that Rhea Ripley may not be ready on time for SummerSlam. But if she is, there's the possibility of a triple threat angle.

With that said, it would be surprising to see Belair and Carmella simply have a rematch on RAW to wrap up their feud.

#2. WWE to abruptly discontinue the Becky Lynch vs. Asuka feud?

Neither woman found success at Money in the Bank 2022

Asuka vs. Becky Lynch has been one of the most entertaining feuds on WWE TV in the last month or so. They've faced each other numerous times since The Empress' return, with high stakes involving the #1 contendership and an MITB qualification spot.

It's hard to tell which of them will come out on top when they meet again because they've almost always traded wins against each other. Ideally, their feud should conclude at SummerSlam 2022 to continue Becky Lynch's story arc.

However, WWE could pull a quick surprise by simply ending the series without an official blow-off match.

#1. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle to happen before SummerSlam?

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle is expected to happen at SummerSlam

Seth Rollins and Riddle both failed to win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

While the latter was suggested as a big favorite to win, Theory won the match while Rollins and Riddle left empty-handed.

Given the interaction the two had a few weeks ago on RAW, it seems as though Riddle vs. Rollins is the direction for SummerSlam.

However, WWE could simply have the feud happen on RAW to build it up on free TV and have different plans for both men at SummerSlam. It wouldn't make much sense, but it would be a bit surprising.

