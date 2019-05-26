×
5 Surprises for WWE RAW after AEW Double or Nothing: Big return, New Champ crowned?

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
4.48K   //    26 May 2019, 18:59 IST

WWE really needs to step up their game against AEW
WWE really needs to step up their game against AEW

It just seems like WWE, the industry leader for almost two decades now, is finally on the back foot once again after Double or Nothing. Sure, it was a standalone show but the amount of goodwill it generated was quite incredible indeed.

WWE has seen television viewership decline in weeks past and really needs to step up its game to be in the contention again. In this article, I will suggest 5 ways it could potentially make RAW much more interesting.

As always, I invite you guys to leave a comment and let me know what you think WWE should do to make the product exciting for fans again. As always, I encourage you to be as creative as possible because this is all just fantasy booking.

Who knows...maybe your suggestions could be more unconventional than those of the WWE Creative team.

#5 Brock Lesnar loses his Money in the Bank contract in an impromptu RAW match

So, the main grouse that a lot of fans have with WWE right now is the fact that Brock Lesnar is Mr. Money in the Bank at this point. A lot of them felt that a younger and hungrier competitor would have been far better for the role. There's a very easy way to settle this issue.

If Brock Lesnar does show up on RAW, then he could go up against someone like Drew McIntyre in a match for the ownership of the Money in the Bank contract in an impromptu match. McIntyre would be a far better candidate as Mr. Money in the Bank from the perspective of fans.

Also, fans would not be opposed to him holding the contract as he is a full-timer. The only question is if Mr. Lesnar will agree to wrestle on RAW or not.


