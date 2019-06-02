×
5 Surprises for WWE RAW before Super ShowDown: Undertaker makes announcement, new champs

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
272   //    02 Jun 2019, 09:44 IST

The living WWE legend will return to RAW this week
The living WWE legend will return to RAW this week

This week's episode of RAW will be a critical one. This is because there's a lot of buzz around the fact that Brock Lesnar will be cashing in his contract against Seth Rollins.

If he does cash the contract in and become Universal Champion, then I wonder what it means for the match at Super ShowDown. Seth Rollins was supposed to defend his Championship against Baron Corbin, who became the number 1 contender last week on RAW.

Would you guys like to see a match between Baron Corbin and Brock Lesnar? I know that if the match were to happen, the crowd would boo it out of the building.

Therefore, I think that one or more of these swerves could still keep the show quite interesting.

#5 The Undertaker puts his career on the line against Goldberg

The Undertaker has had a career in WWE that few can boast of. Not only is he a celebrated performer who is beloved by millions around the world, he has also been the locker room leader, a man that countless individuals look to for advice and inspiration. But it is clear as day that his time in WWE may soon come to an end because time spares none.

I wonder if he could put his career on the line against Goldberg, another man who may not have too much gas in the tank anymore. The two of them could go to war in a match at Super ShowDown, with actual stakes involved. In this way, it will not seem like a throwaway contest with no real build at all.

It is all too possible to imagine both seasoned veterans calling it a day. Therefore, the match will seem real and induce fans to watch again.

Tags:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar The Undertaker
