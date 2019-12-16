5 Surprises for WWE RAW: Former IC Champion returns, Brock Lesnar's next challenger revealed?

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 16 Dec 2019, 11:38 IST SHARE

Could Brock Lesnar make a surprise appearance on RAW tonight?

WWE TLC was the last PPV of 2019. The PPV didn't disappoint but it's now time to look forward to the Royal Rumble in late January. The build for the Rumble starts tonight on RAW and WWE could have a number of surprises up their sleeve. Let's take a look at some twists WWE could throw our way tonight on RAW.

#5 Zelina Vega turns on Andrade

Zelina Vega cost Andrade another match

Over the last week, we've seen some friction in the relationship between Zelina Vega and Andrade. It started on RAW last week when Vega went to distract Humberto Carillo and inadvertently cost her client the match. Carillo and Andrade had a rematch on the WWE TLC pre-show and Vega's interference once against cost Andrade the match.

Andrade was visibly upset after the match and walked away, leaving Vega in the ring. It looks like WWE could be teasing that the duo could be going their separate ways in the near future. If WWE decide to pull the trigger on this storyline, they could book Vega to turn on Andrade and align herself with Humberto Carillo. Vega could help Carillo in the same way she helped Andrade in NXT, where he was having trouble connecting with the audience as a babyface.

#4 Could Erick Rowan reveal what's inside his cage?

Will we finally find out what's inside Rowan's cage?

For the past few weeks, Erick Rowan has brought out a mysterious, covered object with him. Although we don't know what exactly is under the cover, it looks like some sort of a cage. Rowan has had the cage with him for a few weeks now and with the Royal Rumble coming next month, it could be time for Rowan to finally reveal what he brings to the ring with him.

With TLC behind us, WWE could decide to have Rowan reveals what his mysterious object is as soon as tonight. If we had to guess, we think its some sort of animal inside a cage.

1 / 3 NEXT