Best and Worst of WWE TLC: Bray Wyatt tries to unleash new weapon, former WWE Champion returns with new look

Pratyay Ghosh 16 Dec 2019, 09:25 IST

WWE TLC was the last pay-per-view of the decade

WWE TLC had a couple of disappointments but overall it was a pretty enjoyable show, especially when you consider that the build for the show was quite lackluster. The show was headlined by Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch challenging for the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships in a TLC match.

We also had Bray Wyatt facing The Miz in a non-title match. Another bright spot on the show was the SmackDown Tag Team title match which kicked off the main card. One of the weirdest moments on the show was the strange KFC ad/plug which took place during the Viking Raiders' RAW Tag-Team title defense.

With TLC now behind us, let's take a look at the best and the worst of WWE's last PPV of 2019.

#3 Best: Hot opener to start the show

The main card started off with a ladder match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships between The New Day and The Revival. Both teams laid it out on the line, as they threw everything but the kitchen sink at each other to try and leave with the win. All 4 men also took some nasty bumps, including bumps on a laid-out ladder by Big E and Dash Wilder. Big E pulled off a couple of incredible spots himself including his patented Spear through the ropes to Dash Wilder.

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston was also particularly impressive during the match. The finishing segment saw Kofi leap onto a ladder before knocking down both Scott Dawson as well as Dash Wilder before reaching out and grabbing the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships to pick up the win for his team. Overall, it was a fast-paced match with some great action and the perfect way to start the show.

