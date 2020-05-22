5 Surprises that could happen at AEW Double or Nothing- Sting Arrives, Mike Tyson attacked

Could Sting show up at AEW's upcoming PPV- Double or Nothing?

Last year's edition of AEW Double or Nothing was a fantastic affair and needless to say, this year's version will be extremely different from what we saw on that fateful night. The world has changed considerably from the time and AEW will not have thousands of screaming fans in the stands on this occasion.

In any case, it can still make Double or Nothing special with a whole bunch of surprises. Tony Khan, Cody Rhodes, and the rest of the AEW creative team is extremely creative and could definitely make this show one to remember and cherish for a very long time.

So, with that said, what are 5 surprises that we could potentially see on this year's special edition? I am putting my thinking hat on and I invite you to do the same, ladies, and gentlemen.

Let's have a look at 5 surprises that AEW could book. Tell me how likely or unlikely each one is, in the comments section.

#5 Sting shows up at AEW Double or Nothing

THERE MIGHT BE ‘SOMETHING’ BETWEEN #STING & #AEW

.

.

‘The Icon’ Sting has been quite active on Twitter over the past month. His interactions with AEW talent online sparked rumors of him signing with the… https://t.co/EHgk5DntGO — Wrestle Heads (@chitownfinest80) May 21, 2020

No, Sting is no longer under contract with WWE and the whole world has been buzzing about the fact that he could very well make his AEW debut at Double or Nothing. And no, this is not outside the realm of possibility because Sting and TNT have had a fantastic relationship over the years, considering that he was the face of WCW in the 90s.

Not only could he make a cameo in the Casino Battle Royal, but he could also show up as a member of The Dark Order. He could potentially come forth as a General Manager as well. Sting is one of the greatest of all time and whatever he does in the AEW ring will mean big business, in my personal opinion at least.

Good to see @JakeSnakeDDT healthy and back on national TV in a prominent role! One of the all-time great heels. pic.twitter.com/N94ckHe2Ea — Sting (@Sting) May 7, 2020

He even tweeted about Jake Roberts. Hmmm...