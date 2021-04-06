5 Surprises that could happen at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver – Former NXT Champion returns; Imperium finds a new leader

WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver is set to be the biggest event for the Black & Gold brand of the year. Spread over two nights, TakeOver will allow several superstars from NXT a chance to showcase their skills just before WrestleMania 37.

Certain current storylines could lead to some superstars moving to the main roster following TakeOver and WrestleMania. Other NXT Superstars could end up in a much more comfortable position on the brand following TakeOver.

To ensure fans stay interested in the event and create hype about it on the internet, NXT will be looking to book a few surprises. Fans can expect to see some heartbreaks and returns on April 7th and 8th.

WALTER and Imperium will have a lot at stake at TakeOver, while Io Shirai will compete against a woman who can possibly take away her NXT Women’s Championship. Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly will finally come face to face, while Finn Balor and Karrion Kross will get their dream match at TakeOver.

With so many great matches lined up for the show, let's take a look at five surprises NXT could pull off at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

#5 LA Knight wins the NXT North American Championship at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

A six-man Gauntlet Match will be held on the first night of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. The winner of the match will challenge Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship on the second night of the event.

Leon Ruff, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, Dexter Lumis, and LA Knight will be the six men who will compete for a shot at the North American title. Ruff and Scott will likely fight their way out of the match and continue building the rivalry between them.

Grimes has still not been too impressive with his character, and NXT could just use him for some comical moments in the match. Reed and Lumis look like the favorites to pick up the victory. While Reed is still waiting for his big moment in NXT, Lumis is already in a rivalry with Gargano.

However, NXT could pull off the ultimate surprise and give the newcomer Knight a victory in the Gauntlet Match. Knight could then go on to defeat Gargano later in the night to surprisingly become the North American Champion.

That is just a fact of life https://t.co/Nn4IE8RdaW — LA Knight (@LAKnightWWE) April 1, 2021

NXT is trying to get Knight over with the WWE Universe, and a victory would allow him to get in the spotlight. While the angle may seem bizarre, it could allow the rivalry between Knight and Reed to continue, with The Colossal winning the title from Knight soon after.

