5 Surprises that could happen on SmackDown - WWE legend returns, first member of Wyatt 6 is unmasked

The penultimate episode of WWE SmackDown takes place tonight and it is already shaping up to be an absolute barn burner.

Logan Paul and Roman Reigns will be in the same arena just over a week before the two men collide for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel on November 5th.

Ronda Rousey is set to issue an open challenge for her SmackDown Women's Championship, whilst Hit Row is looking to recruit a new partner when taking on Legado Del Fantasma.

There are several surprises that WWE could have in-store tonight, and the following list looks at just five.

#5. Liv Morgan continues her turn to the dark side

Since losing her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey back at Extreme Rules, Liv Morgan has been teasing that she could be turning to the dark side. It's unclear if she has now become a heel, but many fans have claimed she could be connected to Bray Wyatt and could be slowly allowing the darkness to take over.

Last week on SmackDown, she took out Sonya Deville and this week could see Morgan continue her dark path. She could be the woman who answers Rousey's open challenge and surprisingly be able to get the upper hand to step back into that feud. Morgan isn't the same woman who lost to Rousey at Extreme Rules and could prove that tonight on SmackDown.

#4. Uncle Howdy is unmasked

#TeamJD @EKCone909



A first glimpse of Uncle Howdy. The first member of The Wyatt 6 faction. I’m really excited for this. Yeah that’s definitely not Bray Wyatt because he’s not coming alone.A first glimpse of Uncle Howdy. The first member of The Wyatt 6 faction. I’m really excited for this. #SmackDown Yeah that’s definitely not Bray Wyatt because he’s not coming alone.A first glimpse of Uncle Howdy. The first member of The Wyatt 6 faction. I’m really excited for this. #SmackDown https://t.co/xNVSNRItIs

Uncle Howdy has been torturing Bray Wyatt since he made his return to WWE a few weeks ago, and last week he released his medical records so that the world could see the real person behind Bray Wyatt.

It's clear that Wyatt is being controlled, and the question on everyone's mind is who is the man controlling the former world champion? That question could be answered tonight or fans will be handed another clue that could help them piece together who this mystery person is and what they want from Wyatt.

#3. Hit Row joins forces with Montez Ford

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #SmackDown Hit Row & The Street Profits pick up the W against The Maximum Male Models and Los Lotharios! Hit Row & The Street Profits pick up the W against The Maximum Male Models and Los Lotharios! 🏆#WWE #SmackDown https://t.co/pDgccuxQiX

Hit Row have recently stepped into a feud with Legado Del Fantasma and tonight they are looking to settle their differences in a six-man tag team match. Hit Row will have to find a third man to join them for the match and it's likely that they will choose one of The Street Profits.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have been working closely with Hit Row in recent months. Choosing one of the two men could begin the speculation surrounding a split once again, especially if Ford proves what he's capable of alone.

#2. Ridge Holland and Butch stake their claim to the Tag Team Championships

Ridge Holland and Butch have been put through the wringer by The Usos in recent weeks and now it could finally be time for the Brawling Brutes to live up to their name. The Tag Team Championship match for Crown Jewel is yet to be announced. However, if Holland and Butch are able to make a statement tonight then they could be the ones who are chosen to challenge The Usos.

The Usos are expected to be in attendance for Crown Jewel as Roman Reigns will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Butch and Holland could attack The Usos and make up for taking out Sheamus last week in order to gain a shot at their titles.

#1. Randy Orton makes his WWE return, lays out Roman Reigns

Randy Orton hasn't been seen on WWE TV since he was taken out by The Bloodline back in May. The former world champion has reportedly been struggling with a back injury over the past few months but there is no timetable for his return to the company.

Ahead of Crown Jewel, WWE could have two storylines running at once if Logan Paul is about to be attacked by The Bloodline and Randy Orton makes the save. Orton could then stake his claim on Reigns following Crown Jewel and even opt to be in Paul's corner for the match.

Do you think there will be many surprises tonight on WWE SmackDown? Have your say in the comments section below.

