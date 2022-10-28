Roman Reigns makes bold statement ahead of his return on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns is set to appear on this week's WWE SmackDown, and he has taken to social media to hype up his return.

The Tribal Chief was last seen on the season premiere of Monday Night RAW on October 10, where The Usos, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn accompanied him. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is scheduled to defend his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Saudi Arabia.

Roman Reigns recently sent out a message on Twitter instructing the WWE Universe to acknowledge The Bloodline when they appear on SmackDown this Friday night. The show will air on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) this week instead of FOX.

"Acknowledge The Bloodline tomorrow night on FS1. #SmackDown #GODMode," he tweeted.

SmackDown star Madcap Moss wants to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

During his lengthy world title reign, The Head of the Table has conquered everyone that has stepped up to him. This includes legends such as John Cena, Edge and Goldberg. Many have tried to dethrone him, but they were all unsuccessful.

Madcap Moss, who has never had an opportunity at a world title in his WWE career, named Roman Reigns as the person he'd challenge to a title match during his recent appearance on WWE Die Woche.

"If I could pick one, you got to go with The Head of The Table, Roman Reigns. I would take my shot. He's the absolute best in this industry right now. There is no doubt about that, but anyone can get got. You know, that's kinda what Logan Paul is saying right now, man. You know, we'll see. He'll get his shot at Crown Jewel, we'll see if he can take it," said Moss.

Madcap Moss has never had a one-on-one match with Reigns before. He's a former 24/7 Champion, and facing The Tribal Chief will undoubtedly be the biggest match of his career.

