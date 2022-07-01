5 Surprises that could happen at WWE Money in the Bank 2022 - Contract cash-in, show-stealing debut

Money in the Bank will take over Las Vegas this weekend, and WWE knows they are up against UFC 276. The company has to pull off some big surprises, or at least a few interesting swerves, to keep the audience from switching channels.

Money in the Bank has recently been seen as one of WWE's "top five" events. Despite Roman Reigns not being scheduled to be part of the show, there could still be a few surprises in store.

The following list looks at just five of the biggest surprises WWE could pull off this weekend.

#5. Money in the Bank cash-in on the same night

Money in the Bank begins a rollercoaster for every world champion in WWE as they prepare themselves for a possible cash-in. Since Roman Reigns is not scheduled to be a part of the show, the only cash-ins that can take place on Saturday are on the women.

If the women's ladder match kicks off the show, then both the SmackDown and RAW Women's Champions will be looking over their shoulders, knowing that they have more than just one opponent to fight.

In the past, several stars have successfully cashed in on the briefcase the same night they won it. This year, allowing someone like Liv Morgan to win and cash in would be a fantastic story.

#4. John Cena costs Theory the United States Championship

In the absence of Roman Reigns, WWE needs to make sure that Money in the Bank has some star power. Theory and John Cena seem to be building towards a match, but the latter's recent return to the company didn't move this potential feud forward.

It is believed that the former 16-time world champion will be part of the show tomorrow night. It remains to be seen if Cena will wait to challenge Theory for the title once he defeats Bobby Lashley or costs him the Championship.

The latter is probably more likely. If Cena costs Theory the title, this could lead to him finally laying down the challenge for a match at SummerSlam.

#3. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch become The Couple in the Bank

The Money in the Bank ladder matches this year are pretty unpredictable. WWE could decide to hand that accolade to any man or woman who is part of the match.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are married with a daughter and are currently part of the ladder matches. This means for the first time, there could be a couple holding the men's and women's contracts.

As former champions, it's hard to believe that either of these stars needs the contract to get a title match. That being said, the fact that there are a lot of newcomers in the women's match and several veterans in the men's, it's not hard to believe that these two could walk out with the briefcase.

#2. Logan Paul makes his WWE debut, interferes in the Money in the Bank ladder match

Logan Paul signed with WWE ahead of tomorrow night's event. While it's believed that he will appear at SummerSlam to seek revenge on The Miz, he could also make a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank.

Miz originally wanted to team up with Logan Paul at SummerSlam, but he could be on a scouting mission for a new tag team partner instead.

If Paul interferes in the ladder match, he could help Seth Rollins win the contract and start a storyline with The Visionary against The Miz.

Of all the men in the contract ladder match, Rollins makes the most sense to be involved in a storyline with Paul, given his current eccentric gimmick.

#1. Bayley returns as the final entrant in the Money in the Bank ladder match

Bayley hasn't been seen on WWE TV since suffering a torn ACL during the build-up to Money in the Bank 2021. She was forced to pull out of her match against Bianca Belair and had to undergo surgery.

Despite several teases, Bayley is yet to make her return. Interestingly, WWE has only included seven in the women's ladder match and eight in the men's match. As a former contract winner, Bayley could make her return as the final participant, similar to Brock Lesnar in 2019.

