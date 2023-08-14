5 surprises that could happen on WWE RAW: Judgment Day member to be kicked out?

WWE RAW is set to air on USA Network tonight, and the show is set to be a big one. The event will air live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, in front of over 8,000 fans.

So far, two big things have been announced for Monday Night RAW. Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch are set to finally clash and potentially end their feud once and for all. Additionally, Shinsuke Nakamura is set to address his actions from last week's show.

Beyond those two announced segments, not much has been revealed as of yet for the three-hour show. Obviously, much more will take place, and some of the best and brightest stars will appear.

This article will take a look at a handful of surprises that could potentially take place on the upcoming episode of the red brand. While there's no guarantee that any of it will happen, all of it is certainly possible.

Below are five surprises that could take place on WWE RAW.

#5. Finn Balor could be kicked out of The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has been one of the most impressive stables in recent memory. The group formed last year and has been a dominant force in WWE ever since. Right now, half of the stable hold titles, and Damian Priest carries the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Notably, Finn Balor is the only WWE Superstar in the group without an accolade. You can tell it has been eating away at him, too, as the former Universal Champion tried and failed to defeat Seth Rollins twice. The animosity has grown between himself and the faction, especially Damian Priest, ever since.

There's a chance that the animosity and frustration within the group will boil over on Monday Night RAW. Given Finn's attitude and his desire to hang out with JD McDonagh, the trio of Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest may kick The Prience out of the group and put an end to the turmoil.

#4. Brian Pillman Jr. may debut in WWE

Brian Pillman Jr. is a second-generation wrestler. He is the son of the legendary Brian Pillman, a former star in both WCW and WWE. He tragically passed away in 1997, but his son has attempted to shine a spotlight on his lineage in the modern era.

Flyin' Brian Jr. spent time in the indies and worked for MLW before joining All Elite Wrestling. He left the promotion after his contract expired on July 11, 2023, and has since appeared at the WWE Performance Center. Some rumors have even claimed he signed with the Stamford-based promotion.

If he truly did sign with World Wrestling Entertainment, Brian could debut sooner rather than later. While most expect him to first appear on NXT, he could immediately join the main roster and have fans in complete shock. Could he be revealed as the company's latest signing tonight?

#3. Gunther and Chad Gable could have an impromptu title match

Gunther is one of the most impressive champions in WWE history. He first held the United Kingdom Championship, holding it for the longest out of anybody. He has since won the Intercontinental Championship. If he holds it for another month, he will become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion ever.

Chad Gable is set to be The Ring General's next challenger. Gable managed to defeat Ricochet, Tommaso Ciampa, and Matt Riddle in a Fatal 4-Way Match last week to earn the title opportunity.

WWE hasn't yet announced when the title bout could take place. Given that their last match was impromptu and happened without much warning, the same may happen on RAW.

Could Chad stop the mighty Austrian before he reaches his impressive goal of becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion ever?

#2. Bray Wyatt could finally return

Bray Wyatt on SmackDown

Bray Wyatt is an enigma. He is one of the most unique performers in WWE history. There's a unique charisma possessed by The Eater Of Worlds. Alongside his incredible mic skills, Bray has managed to make millions of fans.

Wyatt was released by WWE when the company was routinely letting people go. Thankfully, he was re-hired last year. Unfortunately, he suffered a serious health issue earlier this year that took him out of action. Rumors allege that he could be back soon, however.

If the former world champion has truly recovered from his lingering health issue, he could appear on television as soon as on Monday Night RAW. The charismatic star could appear alongside Uncle Howdy and make a major splash on the red brand.

#1. Lita could help Becky Lynch against Trish Stratus

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

As noted, Trish Stratus is set to clash with Becky Lynch on WWE RAW. Their feud is months in the making, as Trish betrayed both Becky and her long-time best friend Lita, earlier this year.

Since that time, Lita hasn't been around, while The Man has attempted to fight off both Stratus and her protege Zoey Stark all by herself. When Trish and Becky will clash on RAW, however, Stark is allegedly not allowed to be ringside.

While the referees and staff can try to ban Zoey, there's a strong chance she'll still try to interfere. If she does, Becky may have a plan. Her old friend and former tag team partner Lita could show up and even the odds, thus helping Big Time Becks defeat the Canadian star in her home country.

