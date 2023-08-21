5 surprises that could happen on WWE RAW this week: Major title change, real-life brothers returning?

WWE Monday Night RAW is set to air live on the USA Network tonight. The three-hour program will take place in front of around 10,000 fans at the Centre Videotron in Quebec, Quebec City, Canada.

A handful of intriguing segments or matches have been announced for the show. Gunther will defend his coveted Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable. Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle will clash with The New Day. Additionally, Seth Rollins will address whatever it is that Shinsuke Nakamura said to him during last week's show.

The three-hour show is bound to be packed with action, chaos, and theatrics that RAW is known for. The red brand's upcoming program may even offer some interesting surprises.

This article will look at a few different things that could end up taking place on Monday Night RAW that would either surprise or downright shock fans in the arena and watching at home. This includes debuts, returns, a big title change, and more. What might happen?

Below are five surprises that could happen on WWE RAW this week.

#5. Edge could appear

Edge is a legend. The WWE Hall of Famer has been involved with the company for around 25 years now, a feat that very few have ever been able to come close to matching. He won numerous world titles during his time with the promotion.

The Rated-R Superstar had a big night on SmackDown. He revealed that his bout with Sheamus, which was incredible, was the final match on his current WWE contract. With all of the fanfare he received, some believe it was his final match ever. At the very least, it may be his last bout with his home promotion.

These various theories could be immediately disproven, however. The Ultimate Opportunist could appear on Monday Night RAW to address the audience, start a new feud, or even compete. Above all else, fans would be shocked if he reveals that he has signed a new contract with the promotion.

#4. Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy could return to WWE programming

Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt is one of the most beloved superstars in WWE. His unique presence and haunting character have captivated fans for around a decade now. His mesmerizing, albeit sometimes puzzling promos have also managed to capture the imagination of the audience.

Unfortunately, The Eater of Worlds hasn't been seen in months. He was seemingly set to feud with Bobby Lashley prior to WrestleMania but disappeared from WWE television due to an undisclosed medical issue of some kind. The mysterious Uncle Howdy has also vanished.

Monday Night RAW could see the return of Bray and his real-life brother Bo Dallas, who performs as Uncle Howdy. The two could target a superstar to either join their side or fight. Regardless, a return could be on the horizon for both sooner rather than later. If Bray is healthy enough, it could be as soon as tonight.

#3. Bron Breakker could officially debut as a RAW superstar

Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is one of the brightest prospects in all of WWE. He's a natural athlete with a ton of charisma. While he was successful on NXT as a likable babyface, he has truly found himself while performing as a heel.

The Big Bad Booty Nephew could end up debuting on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. A video package could air revealing that he has signed with the brand. Alternatively, he could accept somebody's open challenge or even assault a random superstar.

Of course, Breakker isn't new to Monday Night RAW altogether. He defeated Dolph Ziggler for the NXT Championship on RAW after WrestleMania last year and even appeared in an interview segment a few months ago. This would be his official debut as part of the roster, however.

#2. Chad Gable could shockingly win the Intercontinental Championship

Chad Gable at SummerSlam

Chad Gable has long been one of WWE's best performers. The real-life Olympian began to take off while on the NXT brand, even winning tag team gold alongside Jason Jordan. The pair then replicated that success on the main roster. The two later went their separate ways, but Gable found more tag title gold with other stars.

Despite his success in the tag team ranks, the truth is Chad doesn't win often. Most fans will point out that WWE has had Gable lose almost constantly on television over the course of the past three or four years. This is especially true in singles matches. He's begun winning more in recent months, however.

Gable has a big test as he battles Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on RAW. Everybody expects the battle-tested Austrian to win and become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in about two weeks. A big shock could see Master Gable winning the belt before The Ring General can pull off what so many expect him to do.

#1. NXT's Lyra Valkyria and Dragon Lee could confront two members of The Judgment Day

A big-time match will be happening just 24 hours after WWE Monday Night RAW on the NXT brand. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley will team up for the first time ever in NXT history to battle Lyra Valkyria and Dragon Lee in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

The bout has a fair share of build. Rhea helped Dirty Dom defeat Dragon Lee just a few weeks ago. Lee was inches away from winning the North American Championship. Meanwhile, Mami showed respect to Lyra, but Valkyria held her accountable for Ripley always helping Dom out. That led to serious tension between the two.

Since Dom and Rhea have taken over WWE NXT, it may be time for Lyra and Lee to do the same on RAW. The pair could show up to confront the Judgment Day members. Who knows, they could even cost them a match as a form of payback. Seeing the popular NXT stars on RAW would be a nice surprise.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here