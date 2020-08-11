5 Surprises IMPACT Wrestling might be planning for Emergence

After NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom this year, a trend of having pay-per-view events span two nights has started in the wrestling industry, with WWE also splitting their flagship show WrestleMania across two nights. IMPACT Wrestling joined this trend as well, upgrading their April 21 and April 28 edition of its weekly shows to a two-week event named Rebellion.

Since then, the journey has only been upwards for the company formerly known as TNA, with their recently concluded Slammiversary pay-per-view gaining much attention from pro wrestling fans. IMPACT will be continuing this trend with their next big event, Emergence, which will take place on the August 18 and August 25 editions of their weekly television show.

IMPACT has done a great job with the ex-WWE stars they have while making sure that their homegrown talent isn't overlooked. The result has been that many intriguing storylines in place as we inch closer toward the two-week special. While the event is shaping up to be a solid one, what makes an event memorable is the surprises it has in store for the fans. Here are some that IMPACT could have up their sleeves for Emergence.

#5 Brian Myers or Tenille Dashwood make their presence felt at IMPACT Emergence

One of these ex-WWE stars should show up at the PPV

Of all the surprises, this is the most likely to be booked by IMPACT Wrestling. While Tenille Dashwood's status is unknown at the moment, it has been some time since the former Emma was on TV. With IMPACT using almost every ex-WWE star to elevate their roster and reaching out to more wrestling fans, they can have Dashwood make her return to IMPACT and confront Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

Deonna is unlikely to lose her title in the main event of night two of Emergence, and with Kylie Rae struck in Wrestle House at the moment, Dashwood can challenge for the title. A win over a star as big as Dashwood will only benefit Purrazzo and her dominant reign as IMPACT Knockouts Champion.

As for Brian Myers (fka Curt Hawkins), with IMPACT already airing promos on his arrival in the company, Emergence will be the perfect event at which Myers can make his debut.