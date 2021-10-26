NXT Halloween Havoc: 5 Surprises that could happen

NXT 2.0 is ready to host another themed episode on Tuesday night. Halloween Havoc will light up the night with some themed matches, while NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is set to defend his title against Bron Breakker in a traditional contest.

Io Shirai and Zoey Stark will defend their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships in a Scareway to Hell ladder match against two teams. Meanwhile, the NXT Women’s Championship and Tag Team Championships will be defended in Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal matches.

LA Knight is set to host Halloween Havoc this year, and fans can expect a few major surprises during the night. Will WWE make a surprise title change, or will a new superstar wreak havoc on the existing NXT roster?

Let's take a look at the five surprises that could happen on NXT Halloween Havoc this year:

#5. Elias is revealed as the mysterious superstar at NXT Halloween Havoc

Elias had a decent run on WWE NXT before he made his move to the main roster. It looked like the superstar would get a big push on RAW or SmackDown, but this never happened.

He failed to win any relevant championships on the main roster and remained in questionable mid-card rivalries. Elias last competed on RAW against Jaxson Ryker in July and hasn’t appeared in the ring ever since.

Vignettes aired back in August, hinting towards a character change for Elias on the main roster. However, he hasn’t appeared as a different character on RAW yet. At Halloween Havoc, Elias could surprise the WWE Universe by returning to NXT.

NXT has aired teasers to bring in a mysterious superstar at Halloween Havoc. The mysterious superstar buried several things during the promo, and the vignette was a little similar to the one that aired for Elias a couple of months ago.

Elias could attack a top superstar on NXT to ignite a new rivalry. The Drifter would benefit from a character change, and a move to NXT 2.0 might be the perfect place to explore that in the months to follow.

Edited by Kartik Arry